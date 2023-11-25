Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action with a mouthwatering match-up against an in-form Aston Villa side on Sunday, with the two clubs currently separated by just a point in what is likely to be an intense top-four battle this season.

The Lilywhites go into tomorrow's clash at N17 having lost each of their last two league outings, however, notably suffering a shock late collapse away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, prior to the recent international break.

In need of a positive result to help stop the rot, Ange Postecoglou's task has not been made any easier as a result of the mounting injuries and absences that have impacted his squad, with options rather thin on the ground all across the park.

With that in mind, the Greek-Aussie could make three changes from the side that lost at Molineux, ahead of the visit of Unai Emery's men...

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

A lesser-known quantity before his arrival in north London, Guglielmo Vicario has been an "absolute revelation" since his £17.2m move from Empoli - as per Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - and is a certainty to start once again this time around.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

Having started every game this season since the opening-day draw with Brentford, Pedro Porro - who has racked up two assists thus far - will keep his place at right-back.

3 CB - Eric Dier

With Cristian Romero still suspended - while Micky van de Ven remains out with injury - Eric Dier will have to keep his place at centre-back, despite having been tipped for an exit in January.

4 CB - Ben Davies

Alongside the long-serving Dier will be fellow stalwart, Ben Davies, with any thought of shaking up the backline having been hampered by the further loss of 18-year-old, Ashley Phillips, due to injury.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

One of the few positives for Postecoglou will be the likely return of Destiny Udogie at left-back, with the Italy international having served his one-game suspension against Gary O'Neil's men last time out.

6 CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Previously touted for an exit over the summer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could once again be able to establish himself as a key figure in the side, with Yves Bissouma set to miss out tomorrow after already picking up five yellow cards this season.

With James Maddison also out until the New Year and with doubts persisting over Pape Matar Sarr's fitness, Hojbjerg will likely retain his place in midfield.

7 CM - Rodrigo Bentancur

Alongside Udogie, the second alteration could well be the inclusion of Rodrigo Bentancur, the Uruguayan international seemingly nearing full fitness after featuring for his country during the international break.

Having been sidelined for much of 2023 with an ACL issue, the £75k-per-week "unsung hero" - as dubbed by Jamie Redknapp on the Sky Sports Football Podcast - may be in contention for his first start of the campaign.

8 CAM - Jamie Donley

In the absence of Maddison, a new creative spark will need to be found in Spurs' playmaking berth.

After registering 11 assists already this season in the youth ranks, 19-year-old Jamie Donley could be deserving of his first senior bow as the final alteration from the side that lost at Wolves - with football.london's Rob Guest suggesting that the teenager is now 'impossible to ignore'.

9 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

In truth, the lack of attacking options - amid Richarlison's injury woes - will ensure that the frontline essentially picks itself, with Dejan Kulusevski lining up on the right flank to continue his run of starting every game in the top flight in 2023/24.

10 ST - Heung-min Son

Fresh from scoring three goals on international duty for South Korea, Spurs' top scorer and captain will lead the line once again, having found a neat new home for himself through the middle.

11 LW - Brennan Johnson

Barring a surprise, summer signing Brennan Johnson should complete the attacking trio after netting his first goal for the club last time out, with the £47.5m addition hoping to truly get up to speed after an injury-hit start to life in the capital.

Spurs predicted XI in full vs Aston Villa: GK - Vicario; RB - Porro, CB - Dier, CB - Davies, LB - Udogie; CM - Hojbjerg, CM - Bentancur, CAM - Donley; RW - Kulusevski, ST - Son, LW - Johnson