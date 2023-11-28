Tottenham Hotspur suffered a third successive defeat in the Premier League as Aston Villa leapfrogged the London side into the top four on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou was appointed in the summer after exemplary work in Scotland with Celtic, with the approach from Daniel Levy decidedly more pragmatic after failed spells with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

And though recent travails have yielded rotten results, it's important to remember that injuries and suspensions have wreaked havoc on Postecoglou's budding dynasty - Rome wasn't built in a day and all that, but it's true, and time will reap lucrative rewards.

The Lilywhites squad's lack of depth has proved to be the Achilles heel so far, and while the forthcoming run of fixtures looks daunting, Postecoglou will be confident that his side can maintain a foothold on Champions League contention and bolster in January, with some exciting names linked...

Tottenham transfer targets - Santiago Giménez

Tottenham will prioritise the strengthening of the defence this winter and rightly so, with Micky van de Ven injured until after the new year and the squad options failing to evoke confidence.

But the frontline could also use some attention and considering that Spurs are firmly in contention for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez - according to French outlet L'Equipe - it may well be wise to make a move.

The report claims that the Eredivisie champions would demand €50m (£43m) for the Mexican star, also stressing that he could leave in January given the arresting possible recuperation on Feyenoord's part.

With Real Madrid also named as a suitor, Postecoglou should launch an offer quickly to provide his outfit with a starring talisman for years to come.

Santiago Giménez's style of play

While many have made the jump from Dutch football to the Premier League with seamless ease, there have been some notable players to have flattered to deceive since arriving on English shores, with the judicious Levy probably wary of coughing up such a sum for a player somewhat untested on the biggest stage.

In 2020, Steven Bergwijn's £27m January transfer to London didn't work out and Vincent Janssen scored 27 Eredivisie goals in the season before his transfer to Spurs, while Antony has been abject at Manchester United since his staggering £86m move from Ajax last year.

Nonetheless, Gimenez looks the real deal and has been lauded for his "insane" finishing ability by journalist Antonio Mango, with his haul of 18 goals - including a hat-trick against Excelsior on Saturday - and three assists from 16 appearances across all competitions this term certainly not to be sniffed at.

Santiago Gimenez: 23/24 Strike Rate vs PL Forwards Player Goals Per game Santiago Gimenez 16 1.39 Erling Haaland 14 1.13 Mohamed Salah 10 0.79 Heung-min Son 8 0.68 Alexander Isak 7 1.09 *Sourced via FBref

The 22-year-old joined Feyenoord from Mexican side Cruz Azul in July 2022 and played an important role in his club's title triumph, scoring 28 goals and providing three assists across the 2022/23 campaign.

Spurs have been delightfully fluid under Postecoglou's management and had flourished with Heung-min Son up front before injuries derailed the progress, but the acquisition of a free-scoring target man such as Gimenez could be a useful avenue to delve down.

To emphasise this point, the 23-cap international ranks among the top 1% of forwards across divisions similar to the Eredivisie for goals scored and touches in the attacking penalty area, the top 3% for total shots taken and the top 20% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Welcoming the 5 foot 11 talisman to the fold could be the perfect way to sharpen the spearhead, providing Son with the counterweight to settle the equilibrium.

Heung-min Son's season in numbers

Son's a stalwart down the N17; adored by Spurs supporters and respected across the game, the South Korean gem has completed 386 appearances for his side since joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015, having clinched 153 goals and 81 assists.

Last season, he was definitely not at his best as Tottenham struggled but he has been revitalised this time around after Postecoglou recognised his goalscoring brilliance should be channelled into a focal role up top.

Appointed captain this summer, the 31-year-old has bagged eight goals and an assist from ten matches as centre-forward in the Premier League this season and earned praise for "finishing everything with aplomb" by football.london's Alasdair Gold.

The £190k-per-week ace might be a natural scorer but he is expansive in his skill set and has demonstrated his dynamism over the past few months, ranking among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, pass completion and progressive passes, and the top 13% for progressive carries per 90.

How Santiago Giménez could thrive at Tottenham

This difference in style would be perfect as Tottenham look to compete across multiple fronts going forward, and while Son is thriving Alejo Veliz is the only other senior centre-forward in the fold; aged only 20 and joining from Argentinian side Rosario Central for £13m in the summer, he's not ready for a starring role.

Harry Kane - Spurs' record goalscorer - was sold to Bayern Munich in the summer after many years of service, having plundered 32 goals and five assists last year. Son has been immense in taking the baton but he is not the long-term solution.

Gimenez has been dubbed a "machine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his prolific escapades and looks like he boasts enough quality in the final third to assume the role that Kane has left behind.

Santiago Gimenez: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Passing Dribbling Ball retention *Sourced via WhoScored

Son could even form a partnership with the Eredivisie star under Postecoglou's wing, utilising his protean threat to blend with Gimenez's knack for finding the back of the net.

While £43m is no small sum, Spurs will clearly need to strengthen in January if they are to return to form capable of matching the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, and this could be the impactful addition needed to spearhead the resurgence.