After Fraser Forster's midweek mistakes left Tottenham Hotspur clinging onto a 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, Ange Postecoglou has reportedly been given the green light to sign a £20m star in January.

Tottenham transfer news

A side capable of defeating Manchester City and Manchester United but also the first side that Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace took three points from in the current campaign, Spurs have become impossible to predict, and in no positive way. Postecoglou - sticking to his ways in what could be construed as honourable or far too stubborn - has a guessing game on his hands almost every week as to which version of his side will be on display.

In midweek, it was a mix of the very vest version and the version which has become prone to switching off and making room for shock results as the Lilywhites defeated Manchester United 4-3 in the Carabao Cup. Having raced into an impressive 3-0 lead, Forster's two mistakes followed to allow United back into the game, before Spurs found a fourth and the Red Devils could only net a late consolation.

The goalkeeper's mistakes have seemingly forced the Lilywhites to turn their attention back towards the transfer market too. According to The Mirror, Postecoglou has now been given the green light to sign a goalkeeper from the EFL, with James Trafford, who Burnley value at £20m ahead of 2025, a target.

The England international stayed put at the Clarets despite several exit rumours last summer and could now earn a reward for his patience in the form of a January move to North London. More than capable with the ball at his feet, Trafford could be an instant upgrade on Forster in the role of number two behind Guglielmo Vicario.

"Athletic" Trafford could replace Forster

Whilst Vicario is the undisputed number one at Spurs, his recent injury suggests that Trafford would get ample opportunity to impress and offer Postecoglou an instant upgrade on the struggling Forster. At just 22 years old too, it's not absurd to suggest that the England international could one day take over from 28-year-old Vicario and become a starting shot-stopper within a top-six side.

It's a rise that Bolton goalkeeper coach Matt Gilks saw coming during Trafford's loan spell at the club, telling Sky Sports in 2023: "When you've been in the game for 25 years, like I have, you come across hundreds of goalkeepers and there are very few that really stand out, but James is definitely one of them.

"His athletic profile, the power he produces when he takes off, his reflexes. All the little details we look at are up there."

League stats P90 24/25 (via FBref) James Trafford Fraser Forster Starts 20 4 Save Percentage 83.7% 84% Saves 2.05 4.75 Passes Attempted 36.6 22.3

Crucially, Trafford has maintained an impressive save percentage similar to Forster but stands out when asked to play with the ball at his feet in a trait that Postecoglou desperately needs his goalkeepers to have in abundance.