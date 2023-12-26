Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou have been given a pre-Brighton boost after some injury news out of north London.

Brighton vs Tottenham preview

The Lilywhites will face off against Roberto De Zerbi's side in newly rejuvenated form on Thursday, having picked up three wins from their last three Premier League games.

Victories over Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton have brought the good feeling back to N17, coming after they previously went from November 4 to December 10 without a single league win.

Injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, coupled with suspensions, gave Postecoglou real selection headaches throughout that time - but he now appears to have struck a winning formula.

After their latest win over the Toffees, Postecoglou heaped praise on Spurs for their resilience in particular.

"Obviously the result is very pleasing against a very difficult opponent today in Everton, who have been the form team of the competition for the past few weeks," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's win over Everton (via football.london).

"You can see why today, they worked hard and we kind of got on top of them in the first half, apart from our goals our football was good. We looked really threatening and then after we got 2-0 ahead we just eased back a little bit and I thought that allowed them to get back into the game.

"We just took a bit more time on the ball and some of it was because of them. They kept working hard and in the second half it became something of a transitional game. We had to show some resilience and some strong defending in the box and a couple of outstanding saves from Vic, who was brilliant again today. It had a little bit of everything. A different type of performance from us. I guess the pleasing thing for us is that we got the three points."

One worrying aspect of the game, especially as Tottenham prepare for a tough away trip to Brighton, was star defender Cristian Romero being hauled off with hamstring tightness.

This brought up some concerns that the Argentine could miss Spurs' trip to the south coast, but they've now been alleviated by journalist Dom Smith of The Evening Standard.

Romero in line to face Brighton

Indeed, Romero is expected to be fit for Spurs against Brighton and is line to feature, which will come as a big boost for Postecoglou who is looking to make it a fourth win in four games. The 25-year-old has been an important player for Postecoglou's top four-chasing Londoners, starting every Premier League game he's been available.

Romero and van de Ven formed an imperious centre-back partnership at the beginning of the campaign, and his return from suspension has been a vital part of Spurs' recent up tick in form. News of him most likely being available will surely lift the Lilywhites in their pursuit of a solid end to 2023.