Tottenham Hotspur failed to bounce back to winning ways on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at home in the Premier League.

Spurs were looking to get all three points after they were pegged back in the 91st minute to draw 2-2 with Roma in the Europa League on Sunday night.

Ange Postecoglou's team have only won three of their last seven games in all competitions, with two of those coming against Manchester City.

Despite the disappointing draw with the Cottagers, there were still some players who put in strong performances for the Lilywhites in North London this weekend.

Tottenham's top performers against Fulham

Between the sticks, Fraser Forster continued to deputise for the injured Guglielmo Vicario and ended the match with five saves and 0.47 xG prevented, which shows that he helped to keep the team in the game at times.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin also provided a strong presence at the heart of the defence for Spurs, as he won ten of his 13 duels and was not dribbled past a single time.

The two wingers, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner, combined for the goal that put Tottenham ahead in the match, with Werner crossing for the Wales international to find the back of the net, and they both took their chance to impress out wide.

However, there is no getting away from it being two points dropped for Spurs, who had several players who underperformed on the pitch against the Cottagers.

Performance in Numbers Want data and stats? Football FanCast's Performance in Numbers series provides you with the latest match analysis from across Europe.

One of those players was right-back Pedro Porro. The Spanish defender struggled badly and Postecoglou got it all wrong with the former Sporting star.

Postecoglou got it all wrong with Pedro Porro

The impressive full-back, who had assisted two goals and scored one in his previous four matches coming into the game against Fulham, was nowhere near his best.

Porro appeared to be struggling with a knock throughout the clash and it seemingly affected his performance, as the 25-year-old ace was consistently beaten far too easily by opposition players.

In fact, he lost a whopping six of his first seven duels and ended the match with six duels lost out of ten, a success rate of just 40% against the Cottagers.

Vs Fulham Pedro Porro Minutes 90 Duels won 4/10 Tackles won 2 Dribbled past 5 Possession lost 17x Clearances 3 Tackles 2 Key passes 1 Crosses 1/4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Porro was, astonishingly, dribbled past five times and only made two tackles, which illustrates just how easy it was for Fulham's players to get past him.

He has only been dribbled past 1.2 times per game on average in the Premier League this season, and this shows that something was not right in the clash on Sunday for the Spain international.

Therefore, Postecoglou got it all wrong by keeping him on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, despite having Djed Spence on the bench as an option.

The manager allowed Porro, despite appearing to be carrying an injury issue, to continually get taken out of the game by opposition forwards, and it may be a decision that the Australian looks back on with regret when he reflects on the game.

Perhaps Spence should have been brought on both to rest the Spaniard and to provide the team with fresh energy and enthusiasm, as the ex-Manchester City man's performance was not helping the side.