Tottenham Hotspur fell to yet another home defeat in the Premier League this evening, losing 6-3 to table toppers Liverpool in a frantic affair in North London.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski weren’t enough for Ange Postecoglou’s side, with the damage already done by Arne Slot’s men after romping into a 5-1 lead with half an hour still to play.

Spurs now sit 11th in the league going into Christmas, already eight points off a Champions League spot and looking a long way off where many would expect them to be after the backing from the hierarchy over the summer.

Pressure is undoubtedly mounting on the shoulders of the Lilywhites boss, amid frustrations within the fanbase over their inconsistent form over the last couple of months.

The 4-0 victory away at Manchester City now seems like a distant memory, simply unable to build on the impressive display produced at the Etihad a month ago.

Spurs' most disappointing performers against Liverpool

The prospect of facing the league leaders was always going to be a daunting one, but given the defensive injury crisis of late, the task was made near enough impossible - but that doesn’t take away the inexcusable performances of numerous starters.

Radu Dragusin has been the beneficiary of the recent fitness problems but was unable to grasp his opportunity with both hands against the Reds in North London.

The Romanian featured for the entirety of the defeat, losing possession 14 times and only managed to win 33% of his duels, unable to prevent the onslaught from the visitors, notably caught out for Dominic Szoboszlai's strike.

Yves Bissouma is another player who once again was unable to make a positive impression during the encounter, committing three fouls and often being outclassed by the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

He also lost possession 12 times, looking careless in possession and constantly handing the opposition the opportunity to create chances and increase their goal tally in the final third.

Despite both players appearing from start to finish, there was another Spurs ace who made it to the final whistle, with Postecoglou making the wrong call in not withdrawing him during the second half.

Your changes have been saved Performance in Numbers Want data and stats? Football FanCast's Performance in Numbers series provides you with the latest match analysis from across Europe.

The player who Spurs should have replaced against Liverpool

There were few shining lights in yet another dismal showing, but goalscorer Kulusevski looked bright throughout, always looking the most likely to somehow drag the Lilywhites back into the game.

However, the same can’t be said for teammate Pedro Porro, who was dominated throughout the defeat, lacking quality at both ends and ultimately contributing to the convincing scoreline in Liverpool's favour.

The Spaniard was part of the makeshift backline but didn’t cover himself in glory during his 90-minute display in North London - not for the first time this season either.

Pedro Porro's stats for Spurs against Liverpool Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 80 Passes completed 44/56 (79%) Possession lost 21x Duels lost 4/8 (50%) Dribbled past 1 Interceptions 1 Stats via SofaScore

The 25-year-old only completed 79% of his attempted passes, losing possession 21 times - the most of any player on the pitch - unable to provide the forward-thinking players with any form of ammunition.

He also lost 50% of the duels he entered, getting dribbled past once and only making one interception, with the likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah having a field day within the Spurs defensive third.

As a result of his shocking display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Porro was handed a measly 2/10 rating by The Express’ Tom Parsons - an indication as to how poor he was throughout the unacceptable defeat.

Had the club not been going through their current injury situation, he would undoubtedly find himself with a decrease in minutes, but it was a surprise that Desiny Udogie wasn’t brought on in the second half, which could’ve seen Djed Spence shift to a more natural right-sided role.

Given his display, Ange must consider dropping the defender for the Boxing Day clash to face Nottingham Forest - in what will be another tricky fixture given their current top-four standing.