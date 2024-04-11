Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has handed Spurs employees a transfer mission behind-the-scenes, as a "fantastic" player is tipped to leave N17.

Postecoglou reveals the type of player he wants at Tottenham

Speaking to the press recently, Postecoglou made clear his desire for players who are 100 per cent committed to joining Spurs for their long-term project - and not just because they may or may not be in the Champions League next season.

“I signed Micky van de Ven this year — he’s not a bad player, is he? And we were in the Champions League? No," said Postecoglou on Europe affecting Spurs transfer business this summer.

“That’s a beautiful discussion for me to have. That’s one of the discussions I have: Why do you want to come to Tottenham? Because if you want Champions League football and that’s all you want, you don’t want to come to Tottenham; you just want to go to a Champions League club.

“I want people to come to Tottenham who know this club, know the challenge we’ve got — and we do have a challenge, we’re different to other clubs in that we haven’t had success for a while.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th

“I’m looking for a certain type of character that’s going to say: ‘You know what, they’re not in the Champions League but if I win something with them, that could mean something for my career and to me. So I’m up for that fight’.

In terms of the positions they could look to strengthen, there are many to have been reported. Reliable media sources have consistently claimed that Spurs are aiming to sign a new forward to chip in with goals and assists, who would come in even if they sign Timo Werner permanently from RB Leipzig.

Now, GiveMeSport have shared an intriguing bit of detail on this.

Postecoglou hands Spurs employees transfer mission as Richarlison could quit

GMS claim Postecoglou has personally told Spurs scouts to profile forward targets ahead of the summer window, and they add that Richarlison could seek a fresh challenge despite his fine form this term.

The Brazil international is attracting rumoured Saudi interest amid his rejuvenated form at Spurs, where he's bagged 11 goals in all competitions and stands as their second-highest scorer behind Son Heung-min.

“Richy is a fantastic player," said Postecoglou on Richarlison earlier this season.

"I said before he’s got some really strong attributes that fit in well with the way my team is set up. He’s a hard worker for the team and apart from doing the stuff he needs to in front of goal, there are other aspects of his game.

“He’s represented his country at a World Cup, which is not an insignificant thing and sometimes when things like this happen, opportunity exists and it’s up to somebody to step through that door. That’s Richy or anyone else."