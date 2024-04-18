Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has called up a Spurs teenager to first-team training this week, and he has a glowing reputation despite not yet making his senior debut.

Postecoglou's academy plan as he sets ambitious Tottenham goal

The N17 production line has produced some excellent talents over the last decade, including all-time Spurs and England top scorer Harry Kane.

Far more recently, Aflie Dorrington and Jamie Donley have attracted praise, with Postecoglou handing the latter his senior debut and multiple appearances for the first team over 2023/2024.

However, Tottenham's head coach isn't fully satisfied with the club's academy set-up as things stand, and suggests that there is still plenty of work to be done in that regard.

"I think we've got a lot of work to do in our academy and Simon Davies is certainly one that is putting a lot of emphasis and priority there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's academy.

"I don't think we have the production line other top clubs have, certainly not. Even currently that’s why we’re investing in some younger players, even for the first team. For us as a football club that's definitely the way forward.

"My brief at the moment is still very much around the first team and building a first team and you can do that while giving opportunities to young players. If anything I think for sustainable success it's the best way to go because the team grows together when it's guys of similar ages as long as you've got good experience around them."

Tottenham have also set their sights on recruiting young talent from elsewhere, most recently sealing a deal for exciting young Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall who chose to join Postecoglou's side over La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in January.

Bergvall has been promised first-team football by Postecoglou, if he proves himself behind the scenes. The 18-year-old will fully link up with Spurs' squad in the summer, once he returns from his half-season loan spell at Djurgardens IF.

Closer to home, another teenage sensation who is garnering quite a reputation is 16-year-old forward Mikey Moore.

The Englishman has bagged a brilliant 16 goals and nine assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham's Under-18s, and was included in The Guardian's yearly prestigious "Next Generation" piece in 2023.

Moore is a player who effortlessly glides past opponents, according to journalist Dave Hytner, and this hasn't gone unnoticed by Postecoglou.

Postecoglou calls Mikey Moore to first-team Spurs training

As per John Wenham, who regularly breaks academy news on his Lilywhite Rose social media channels, Postecoglou called Moore to first-team Tottenham training this week.

The numbers and praise from outside Spurs suggest he is a real one to watch, and it wouldn't be surprising in the slightest if Postecoglou hands him a first-team debut on the pitch fairly soon.