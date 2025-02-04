Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their defence during the final days of the transfer window, hijacking a move to sign defender Kevin Danso from French side Lens.

It looked as though he was set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it is Spurs who have secured his signature on an initial loan deal, which includes an option to buy in the summer for a fee of around £21m.

Ange Postecoglou moved onto defensive targets due to his current injury crisis at the back coupled with a series of poor performances that only stopped with their win over Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

That said, Danso wasn't the only player to arrive in the last couple of days of the window...

How Tottenham signed Mathys Tel on deadline day

Last week, Spurs were keen on signing the Bayern Munich forward in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

According to Sky Germany – as per Sky Sports – the two clubs had agreed on a deal worth £50m for the transfer of the Frenchman, but he initially turned a move to the club down.

This was certainly a big blow for the club, especially as they aim to improve on their recent poor form and a big signing like Tel would have given Spurs a major boost.

Fortunately, in dramatic circumstances on transfer deadline day, the French teenager reversed his decision and decided to sign for the Lilywhites on loan after a personal phone call with Postecoglou.

Nevertheless, despite their poor form, the manager has plenty of players who can cause chaos in the final third alongside Tel. Indeed, one of them is worth even more than the Bayern centre-forward…

Worth more than Tel: Ange has struck gold on Spurs star

Brennan Johnson joined Spurs on deadline day in 2023, moving from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £47.5m. He had scored eight times for the club the previous season as they remained in the top flight, and it looked like Johnson would be a good signing for Spurs.

Five goals and ten assists in the top flight for a more than promising return for the right-winger in his first season at his new club, even being hailed by pundits and media alike, including Palace podcast HLTCO, who said:

"Johnson is such an exciting player to watch. He’s got frightening pace and directness; constantly looking to make something happen, it must be an absolute nightmare to defend against him."