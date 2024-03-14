Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is "likely" to go and sign a Champions League-winning forward on a permanent deal in the summer, according to a report this week.

Lange making Spurs transfer plans as he targets attackers

A lot of the rumours concerning Spurs' transfer activity have revolved around possible new attacking additions.

Reliable media sources claim that Tottenham want to make a winger their "major" signing of the summer window, leading to interest in both Wolves star Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze.

There are some suggestions that Spurs are keen on a new striker to replace Harry Kane, despite the fine form of Richarlison when the Brazilian is fit and available.

He's bagged an incredible nine goals in his last ten league appearances for the north Londoners, so Richarlison could perhaps feel hard done by there. However, with months remaining until the summer window opens, technical director Johan Lange's transfer plans could still change.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 14 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 4 Cristian Romero 4

Whichever position Spurs end up reinforcing later in the year, reports suggest that supporters could expect at least one addition further forward - whether that be an outright number nine or wide player.

Interesting names are consistently emerging on Lange's radar, like Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea amid claims his contract includes a £43 million release clause.

There is also the small matter of in-form January loan signing, Timo Werner, who has really impressed since arriving from RB Leipzig. Werner's bagged two goals and two assists in his last seven league appearances under Postecoglou, and appears almost tailor-made for the Australian's system.

The German's endured a few years to forget, ultimately failing to become the prolific goalscorer Chelsea wanted when he signed for them in 2020. After making a move back to Leipzig, Werner wasn't able to rediscover his very best goalscoring form, but we're now seeing real glimpses of his attacking potential in north London.

Spurs boss Ange "likely" to sign Werner permanently this summer

The 28-year-old's temporary Spurs contract includes a £15 million buy option, and a report by GiveMeSport indicates that Postecoglou is personally "likely" to trigger the £15m clause and sign Werner permanently.

Lange, speaking on Tottenham's official social media, suggested that the club are already that impressed with the Champions League-winning forward.

“I think Timo [Werner] is an offensive player who has a massive experience from top level football," said Lange. "The Bundesliga, the Premier League, the Champions League and of course with the German national team.

“He’s also a player who, for most of his career, has played in a style not too dissimilar to ours which means his level of adaptation period could be relatively short and it has been good to see him already effecting games quite early on.”