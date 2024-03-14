An exciting young forward has "gained a fan" in Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, and it is believed Spurs are being given confidence he could make a move.

Lange planning to sign new forward for Spurs this summer

Technical director Johan Lange enjoyed a very productive first transfer window at the club in January.

The Dane sensationally beat Barcelona to the signing of highly-rated teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall on deadline day, who is now out on loan at Djurgardens IF before officially linking up with Spurs in the summer. Lange also put pen to paper on deals for Timo Werner, who has started life at Spurs brilliantly since joining on loan from RB Leipzig, and astute defensive back up Radu Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa.

The latter's quality will be tested soon, as Postecoglou revealed on Wednesday that defender Micky van de Ven is unlikely to be in contention to face Fulham this weekend.

"We're still getting all the information in," Postecoglou told Sky Sports (via Standard Sport). "Look, he's unlikely for this weekend, we don't think it's anything major. We'll probably get some information at the back end of the week, so [he's] unlikely for Fulham. But with the international break hopefully it means he doesn't miss too much after that."

While Dragusin is awaiting his first full start, it's safe to say Lange has done very well transfer-wise in what was a productive January window. Now, according to reports, Spurs and Lange have set their sights on signing a winger this summer.

Tottenham's next league games Date Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th

Despite already boasting quality names like Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner for the wide areas, it is believed that Spurs want another wide forward as their major signing in the next window.

This apparently doesn't include bringing in Werner on a permanent deal for next season, as explained by outlet GiveMeSport, who share an update on rumoured transfer target Nico Williams.

Tottenham "given confidence" Nico Williams will be open to joining

The Athletic Bilbao winger has "gained a fan" in Postecoglou for his performances this season, and GMS explains Tottenham have been given confidence that Williams could be open to making a move away this summer.

The north Londoners are targeting Williams amid reports that his contract includes a £43 million release clause, with the Spaniard bagging three goals and seven assists in La Liga alone this term.

He's still just 21-years-old as well, which fits into Tottenham's transfer policy of signing Europe's finest talents.

“I’m not surprised by what my brother does because I’m used to seeing him practically every day, I know the capabilities he has," said Inaki Williams on his sibling Nico.

“Great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him.”