Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has apparently told an 18-year-old he'll be given a chance to prove himself at Spurs, on one condition.

Postecoglou pleads for Spurs academy improvement as he sets ambitious goal

The Lilywhites head coach has spoken about the importance of N17's production line, and how he wants the academy to greatly improve.

Tottenham have produced some standout talents over the years, not least the likes of Harry Kane, who went on to become the club's all-time record goalscorer before he departed for Bayern Munich last year.

More recently, Alfie Dorrington, Jamie Donley and Mikey Moore have all been tipped for potentially big futures, but Postecoglou has been adamant that Spurs have a lot of work to do when it comes to nurturing young stars for the future.

"I think we've got a lot of work to do in our academy and Simon Davies is certainly one that is putting a lot of emphasis and priority there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's production line.

"I don't think we have the production line other top clubs have, certainly not. Even currently that’s why we’re investing in some younger players, even for the first team. For us as a football club that's definitely the way forward.

"My brief at the moment is still very much around the first team and building a first team and you can do that while giving opportunities to young players. If anything I think for sustainable success it's the best way to go because the team grows together when it's guys of similar ages as long as you've got good experience around them."

Postecoglou also wants Tottenham to become a hot spot for young talent, and they've made real headway in that regard recently. Spurs beat Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall in January, and the 18-year-old will link up with them this summer after a loan spell at Djurgardens IF.

Postecoglou makes Bergvall a game-time promise at Tottenham

Now, Djurgardens official Peter Kisfaludy has shared some details as to why Bergvall chose north London over the Camp Nou.

He refutes claims that it was down to money and interestingly lifts the lid on a conversation between Postecoglou and the teenager. Indeed, Kisfaludy says Postecoglou has promised Bergvall game time at Spurs, on the condition he works hard.

“He has taken everything very well," said Kisfaludy to Aftonbladet (via Sport Witness).

"There has been so much rubbish on social media that he would have chosen Tottenham for the money. The contracts with Barcelona and Tottenham were fully negotiated. Both for his own part and between the clubs, so that he could choose.”

“He got a better feeling and that is not so strange. When the coach Ange Postecoglou sits down with him and says that he loves young players and that he will get the chance there if he works hard. Compare that to Barcelona, where you didn’t even know who was going to coach the team.”