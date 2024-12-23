They might be the most entertaining team in the Premier League, but last night was one to forget for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou welcomed Liverpool to N17 just a few days after their breathtaking League Cup victory over Manchester United, but instead of claiming their first back-to-back victories of the season, the North Londoners lost 6-3.

A few players looked somewhat decent for the Lilywhites, such as the young Archie Gray, who was again playing out of position, or Dejan Kulusevski, who tried to make things happen.

However, most of the team were incredibly poor, including one starter previously hailed by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who must not play in the next game.

Spurs' poor performers

So, before we get to the player in question, it's worth looking at some of Postecoglou's other starters, such as Son Heung-min, who may well have played themselves out of the starting lineup.

The South Korean international's legacy at Spurs is unquestionable, but this season, he's become less and less effective on a seemingly week-by-week basis, and that was no different yesterday evening.

The club captain offered practically nothing in attack, producing a paltry combined expected goals plus assists figure of just 0.12, and was just as anonymous tracking back, which more than justified the 5/10 match rating he received from Spurs writer Alasdair Gold at full-time.

Someone else who was notably poor for the Lilywhites was Pedro Porro.

Like his captain, the right-back has been out of form for much of the campaign, and instead of taking a step in the right direction yesterday, he looked even worse.

The former Sporting CP ace was totally ineffective in attack, producing an expected assists figure of just 0.15, and was woeful in defence, losing 50% of his duels, being dribbled past once and losing the ball 21 times, which are just some of the reasons Gold gave him a 4/10 rating.

However, he wasn't the only player to receive a rating that low, nor is he the only player who must be axed from the starting lineup.

The Spurs player who must be dropped

So, to get straight to the point, the Spurs player in question is, of course, Yves Bissouma.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion star, whom Jamie Carragher described as "quality" two years ago, put in yet another dreadful showing for North Londoners yesterday evening.

The Mali international looked lost at sea in the middle of the park, unable to influence the game going forward and looking even more ineffective when trying to carry out his defensive duties.

Bissouma's game vs Liverpool Minutes 96' Expected Assists 0.01 Passing Accuracy 60/68 (88%) Key Passes 0 Long Balls (Accurate) 2 (1) Duel (Won) 8 (4) Lost Possession 12 Fouls 3 Dribbled Past 1 Mistakes leading to a Shot 1 All Stats via Sofascore

For example, in his 96 minutes of action, the 28-year-old produced an expected assists figure of just 0.01, maintained a passing accuracy of 88%, misplaced 50% of his long balls, lost 50% of his duels, lost the ball 12 times, committed three fouls, was dribbled past once and made an error that led to a shot.

With statistics like these, it's no surprise that Gold awarded him a dismal 4/10 match rating at full-time, writing that he 'struggled' for much of the encounter.

Sadly, yesterday's poor showing wasn't a one-off for the Issia-born ace, as he's already let Ange down multiple times this season.

For example, he received a 3/10 match rating from Gold for his display against Chelsea, a 4/10 for his efforts against Rangers and a 5/10 against Qarabağ FK in the Europa League.

Ultimately, Bissouma is capable of playing well here and there, but this season, he's been undeniably poor, and with Rodrigo Bentancur back from suspension for the next game, Postecoglou must drop him from the starting lineup.