Just a few months into the Premier League season Tottenham were a machine seemingly incapable of dropping many points.

Ange Postecoglou had engineered quite the turnaround. It took until November, their 11th match of the campaign, to finally be defeated. Just weeks before they were being billed as title challengers. What happened to that, mate? Mate...mate? Yeah, we're not quite sure.

Fast forward to May and the Lilywhites' hard work is all being undone. Spurs have now lost four on the bounce with a wretched end to the season seeing no signs of slowing down.

They have faced north London rivals Arsenal, fellow capital rivals Chelsea and title contenders Liverpool all in the space of the week, only to lose by an aggregate scoreline of 9-4.

If that doesn't rather sum up Spurs' season, nothing will. While they have been threatening in the final third, their inability to keep the opposition out has been a constant problem. Against an out-of-sorts Liverpool side they should have been in the contest but that never really looked the case.

Postecoglou's side had gone 4-0 down before signs of life - Richarlison and Heung-min Son finding the net - showed the steely resilience of the Aussie's team.

By that point, however, it was too little too late. Their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League next term have been washed away in an instant. Spurs just need the end of the season now you feel, but they still have to face Manchester City. Gulp.

What may help is bringing Richarlison back into the starting fold. Poor against Chelsea in midweek, he scored a well-taken finish at Anfield and should be restored to the lineup. Who will come out? It should be Dejan Kulusevski.

Dejan Kulusevski's performance in numbers

Against Arsenal a week ago, the Swede was one of few players to come away with any credit from the game. Handed a 6/10 rating by Football.London's Alasdair Gold for his exploits in the derby defeat, the reporter noted that he was 'Spurs' brightest attacker' on the day.

That was about as far from the case as possible in Merseyside this Sunday, ultimately hauled off just after the hour mark following a laboured display.

Football.London's Rob Guest gave the right-winger a dismal 4/10 match rating, lamenting the fact that he 'did very little in the final third'. That's putting it politely.

Kulusevski was a ghost at Anfield this weekend, with his numbers from the clash only going to support why Postecoglou brought him off so early.

The former Juventus man couldn't muster a single shot on goal, nor did he supply a key pass. Usually so fleet-footed, so marvellous with the ball at his feet, the Sweden international didn't even complete a single dribble up against the experienced Andy Robertson.

Kulusevski vs Liverpool Minutes played 61 Touches 29 Accurate passes 17/19 (89%) Shots 0 Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Dribbles 0/2 Duels won 3/7 Possession lost 9x Stats via Sofascore.

This was certainly an afternoon to forget for the attacker who also had fewer touches (29) than goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario's 47.

Tottenham's number 21 has flattered to deceive this term. He can be so tricky to deal with on his day but his seasonal tally of just six goals and three assists simply isn't good enough for a team looking to kick on.

A performance like this won't question his long-term future at the club but the Spurs boss has a decision to make over whether he continues to start this season. After all, it was Brennan Johnson who supplied Richarlison's goal from Kulusevski's favoured right-hand side. Some definite food for thought for Ange and Co.