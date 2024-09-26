The season may only be just over a month old at this point, but Tottenham Hotspur fans have already witnessed the very best and worst of their team.

For example, they lost to Arsenal and Newcastle United and drew away to Leicester City, but they also beat Everton and Brentford at home while playing some great football in the process.

In short, it has been a topsy-turvy start to Ange Postecoglou's second year at the club, but with that impressive win over the Bees in their last outing, things do look to be on the up and up for the North Londoners.

However, the next game could be something of a banana skin as Azerbaijani champions Qarabağ FK come to London for the Lilywhites' opening game of the Europa League, and while Postecoglou has to get a result, he should also make a few changes.

Why James Maddison should be dropped

There are a few first-teamers who could and probably should be rested for tonight's European clash, but one who definitely should be is James Maddison.

Now, it would be fair to say that over the last six to nine months, the Englishman hasn't been at his very best when compared to his initial impact in North London, but the reason he should drop to the bench isn't down to that; instead, it is about his fitness.

The former Foxes ace has a pretty dreadful injury record and has missed 46 games since the start of the 20/21 season - including 13 last year - so it would be an unnecessary risk to play arguably the team's best creator in a match that, while challenging, should end in a victory for Spurs.

Moreover, while it's still too early to say whether he's rediscovered his form, the 27-year-old was brilliant in Saturday's victory against Brentford and currently has one goal and two assists in six appearances this season, further strengthening the argument that he should be rested in a game such as this one.

Why Lucas Bergvall should replace Maddison

Yes, the squad player Postecoglou should look to start in place of Maddison tonight is the incredibly exciting Lucas Bergvall.

The young Swede, who joined the team this summer after completing his £8.5m move in January, has come off the bench a few times so far this season, but his only start came in the 2-1 win over Coventry City, and while that was a night to forget for most of the team, he showed glimpses of class.

In fact, while he couldn't score or assist a goal that night, the 18-year-old gem showed that even when things go wrong around him, he won't hide, as throughout his 62 minutes on the pitch, he constantly showed for the ball, taking 47 touches, and tried to make things happen, attempting 31 passes.

Moreover, there is a tremendous amount of excitement and hope around what the youngster could become down the line, with respected analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as an "uber-complete" talent who is "super creative" and destined to become both an "£80m player" and future "captain" in the years to come.

While that might sound hyperbolic to some, it's easy to see where he is coming from when you consider that, despite still being just 18 years old, the midfield dynamo was able to rack up nine goals and six assists in 47 first-team appearances for Swedish first-tier side Djurgården before coming to England.

Bergvall's Djurgården record Appearances 47 Goals 9 Assists 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.31 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Finally, while Postecoglou and the team as a whole must treat Qarabağ with as much respect as any other team, there is no denying that they are not on the same level as Premier League opposition, so this match represents the perfect opportunity to hand the club's exciting youngsters another start.

Ultimately, with so many important games to come in a relatively short space of time and his poor injury record, Postecoglou should look to rest Maddison for tonight's game and, in his stead, give Bergvall a chance to start his second game for Spurs.