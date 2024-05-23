If last summer is anything to go by, then there could well be yet another mass exodus at Tottenham Hotspur this time around, with Harry Kane having been one of ten senior figures who left the club, either on loan or permanently.

The likes of Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris have since followed in 2024, with Ange Postecoglou likely to nudge further figures toward the exit door - something transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already suggested after outlining that "several players" may be allowed to leave.

It has already been confirmed that one-time wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon is set to depart as a free agent, with the former Fulham man enduring a torrid run of injury luck following his £25m arrival back in 2019.

The Englishman may not be the only permanent departure from the full-back ranks amid interest in both Emerson Royal and Djed Spence, while a further name - who was not noted on Romano's list - should also be shown the door, in the form of Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon's season in numbers

The £32m signing has become something of a forgotten man at N17 after spending the last two seasons away from the club on loan, the marauding left-back returning to his native Spain in 2022/23 to join Atletico Madrid, prior to his temporary stints at Manchester United and Brentford this time around.

Plucked by the Red Devils on deadline day last summer amid injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the six-cap Spain international ultimately made just 12 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side in all competitions - failing to score or register an assist.

The Old Trafford outfit then activated a break clause in that loan deal in January, with Reguilon subsequently sealing a return to the capital in order to join the Bees, a move that seemingly worked out well for all parties.

Despite picking up a notable red card against Burnley, the 27-year-old enjoyed an encouraging stint under Thomas Frank after picking up four assists from his 16 outings, having thrived in what looks to be his preferred wing-back berth.

Reguilon vs Udogie - 2023/24 Premier League Stat Reguilon Udogie Games 25 28 Goals 0 2 Assists 4 3 Big chances created 6 3 Key passes per game 1.1 0.9 Pass accuracy 76% 87% Tackles & interceptions per game 3.1 3.7 Balls recovered per game 3.8 6 Successful dribbles per game 0.6 0.9 Dribbled past per game 1 0.8 Total duels won 57% 50% Possession lost per game 11.8 11.1 Stats via Sofascore

The former Real Madrid asset even matches up impressively against Tottenham rival Destiny Udogie in an attacking sense, although his defensive shortcomings are there for all to see, as evidenced by the fact that he was dribbled past once per game, and recovered far fewer balls than Udogie - having been dubbed "so average it's untrue" by club insider, John Wenham.

Also dubbed the "worst of the bunch" by Wenham, it is perhaps clear why Postecoglou has not looked his way during his tenure so far, with Football Insider reporting that he will be sold this summer in order to raise funds.

How much Reguilon earns at Spurs

Although the much-maligned defender has been on loan in recent seasons, according to Capology he does pick up a healthy pay packet of around £53k-per-week when he is back at his parent club, which works out at roughly £2.7m per term.

Getting such a draining asset off the wage bill must then be a priority, particularly when considering that Reguilon even earns more than a handful of key figures in Postecoglou's squad, including Micky van de Ven.

The towering Dutchman - who arrived from Wolfsburg last summer on a £43m deal - is said to be taking home 'just' £50k-per-week despite a promising first campaign in English football, having been dubbed "one of the signings of the season" by Steph Houghton.

The versatile centre-back has notably netted three times this season for the Lilywhites, with that return more than Reguilon (two) has achieved in 67 games in total for the club.

That measly record is even further evidence of why the Spaniard must join the list of outgoings this summer, with Postecoglou needing to fashion the squad in his image with his own signings, rather than relying on a mish-mash of stars who have arrived under the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo.