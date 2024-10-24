It was practically the perfect return to Premier League football for Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, as while they conceded an early goal to West Ham United and looked a little lacklustre in the first half, they eventually ran out 4-1 winners.

In fact, Ange Postecoglou's men were so dominant in the second half that they could have won by more, and while there are still a few minor issues that need to be ironed out, the Lilywhites are starting to look like a genuinely excellent team.

However, tonight brings another challenge, as the North Londoners host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, a competition the club have a real chance of winning this season.

That said, with the fixtures starting to pile up once more, Postecoglou should look to make some changes to the side that won on the weekend, including dropping one rather underwhelming starter: James Maddison.

Why James Maddison should be dropped

Okay, so there is one primary reason why Postecoglou should drop Maddison back to the bench for tonight's clash with AZ and another minor one.

The first is that while the team put in a pretty impressive display against the Hammers on Saturday, the Englishman did not and was subsequently hooked at half-time, being replaced by Pape Matar Sarr, who looked good in the second 45.

Now, it might sound harsh, but it's an opinion shared by The Standard's Dom Smith, who awarded the former Leicester City star a 5/10 on the day, writing that while he was 'decent in possession' his 'decision-making was safe', which feels like the antithesis of what Postecoglou wants from his creative midfielders, so he should miss out tonight.

The second more minor reason the midfield maestro should sit out tonight is that while he was poor against West Ham, he is undoubtedly one of the club's most important players and, therefore, must be rested here and there, and given the level of opposition, tonight might be the best opportunity for that to happen for some time.

Moreover, while AZ are no pushovers, Postecoglou has more than enough talent in his team to come away with all three points, and there is one hungry youngster who deserves to start in place of Maddison, a youngster who has been compared to Jude Bellingham in the past, and has a very bright future ahead of him.

Why Lucas Bergvall should start tonight

The youngster in question is the sensationally talented Lucas Bergvall, who signed for Spurs for around £8.5m in February this year from Swedish side Djurgarden before joining up with the squad in the summer.

Now, the first thing to address is this comparison to the incredible Bellingham.

It stems primarily from respected analyst Ben Mattinson, who claimed that it was the Swede's "raw & technical ability to adapt to any role" that made him "similar to Bellingham", and by looking at his career to date, it's easy to see where Mattinson is coming from.

For example, in his 67 appearances to date, the 18-year-old phenom has made 16 appearances in central midfield, 15 in attacking midfield, eight in defensive midfield, and he has even played a game as a centre-forward and one game in left-midfield, really lending credence to Mattinson's claim that the youngster "does it all".

However, it's not just his versatility that makes the "super creative" midfielder, as dubbed by Mattinson, so exciting and deserving of another start this evening, but also his output.

Bergvall in 23/24 Appearances 19 Goals 6 Assists 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.57 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In just 19 games last season, he scored six goals and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.72 games despite being so young.

Ultimately, a lacklustre performance on the weekend and the need to rest him should see Maddison removed from the starting lineup for this evening, which in turn should allow Bergvall to make another start for the first team, as the more he plays, the better he will become, and he looks like he could be exceptional in a few years.