Tottenham Hotspur's downward spiral got a whole lot worse on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's side responded to their 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth in the week with a 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The North Londoners found themselves 2-0 up early in the first half, but some horrendous defending in the second 45 saw the Blues complete a memorable comeback.

Unfortunately, there is no time to rest and recover for the Lilywhites as they've got an incredibly tough away game against Rangers to deal with tonight, but given the onslaught of games, Postecoglou has to make some changes, such as dropping Dominic Solanke for a youngster previously compared to Harry Kane.

Why Solanke should be dropped

Okay, so the first thing to clear up is that this isn't necessarily down to Solanke's form, as even though he's not been exactly prolific since his £65m move to North London, the former Cherries ace has been impressive, and even scored against the Blues over the weekend.

Instead, Postecoglou should be looking to rest the club's main number nine due to his importance.

As things stand, the Englishman's tally of seven goals is the second-best in the entire squad, behind only Brennan Johnson, so the club must ensure he is not played into the ground and kept fit and firing to hopefully fire the club into some better form as the season progresses.

Spurs' top scorers # Player Goals Appearances 1 Johnson 10 22 2 Solanke 7 19 3 Maddison 5 20 = Son 5 16 4 Kulusevski 3 22 = Sarr 3 22 5 Porro 2 22 = Bissouma 2 19 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It was his absence in the game against Fulham that clearly defined his importance to the team, as while Son Heung-min can still be a useful player, he simply cannot fulfil the role of a number nine in Postecoglou's system, as he lacks the ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play from central areas.

So, with Solanke hopefully getting some important rest tonight and Son simply not an option, who should the manager turn to?

The player to replace Solanke

The player who deserves a chance to lead the line tonight is academy product Will Lankshear, who has already won some flattering comparisons to the legendary Kane.

The one to make the comparisons was Spurs writer Alasdair Gold, who was full of praise for the youngster after a particularly impressive Premier League 2 performance in which he scored a hat-trick last season.

Speaking on his podcast, he described the forward as having "a little bit of the [Harry] Kane physique about him," before going on to wax lyrical about his "lovely touch" and the partnership he had with Jamie Donley, which reminded him "a little bit of Kane and Son."

However, away from comparisons to the England and Spurs great, the teenage phenom is also an incredibly promising marksman in his own right, with a record of 31 goals and five assists in just 41 appearances for the club's various youth sides.

Moreover, while he foolishly got himself sent off in his previous start against Galatasaray, he also scored his first senior goal and seemed relatively unbothered by the incredibly hostile atmosphere, which bodes well for how he'd deal with Ibrox.

Ultimately, while he's not ready to replace Solanke on a permanent basis, Lankshear has the raw ability and physical stature to be a brilliant stand-in, and as his role in the squad increases in the coming years, he could develop into a genuine rival for the former Bournemouth man.