After a Premier League season that saw them go unbeaten for the first ten games, only to miss out on Champions League football at the end, it has to be a big summer of transfer activity for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou has proven that he's got the ability to be a success in England's top flight, and now Daniel Levy needs to dig into his pockets to give him the proper backing to succeed in North London.

However, while bringing in the right players is crucial, so is getting rid of those no longer good enough.

One player, who arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with huge potential, has failed to deliver, with Ange needing to offload him given his hefty wages.

Sergio Reguilon’s Tottenham Hotspur career

At the time, signing left-back Sergio Reguilon for £32m seemed like incredible business by the club, acquiring a talent who could nail down the full-back role for many years to come in north London.

Before his move to Spurs, the Spaniard was named La Liga's best left-back in 2019/20 while on loan with Sevilla, winning the Europa League - but the Lilywhites faithful have failed to see the best of the defender.

After two years in north London, Reguilon completed a loan move back to his homeland and joined Atlético Madrid, in an unsuccessful stint that provided him with a series of injuries and just two starts in La Liga.

He’s since had various loan stints at fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Brentford, but once again failed to impress with neither side signing the 27-year-old on a permanent basis.

Reguilon has only featured 67 times for Spurs since his big-money transfer, with the club investing in fellow left-back Destiny Udogie to fill the void which the Spaniard failed to claim after his move from the Spanish giants.

Having signed a five-year contract in 2020, Reguilon is out of contract in 2025, and it's highly unlikely that his deal will be renewed, with this summer the last opportunity to recoup some of the £32m the club splashed on him four years ago.

How much Sergio Reguilon earns at Tottenham Hotspur

Whilst he’s not the highest earner in the Spurs squad, the Spaniard still earns a huge chunk, especially considering he’s not featured for the club in two seasons.

According to Capology, the 27-year-old earns £53k-per-week in north London, pocketing a huge £2.7m in wages every season.

How much has Sergio Reguilon cost Spurs Statistics Tally Cost Per appearance 67 £559,000 Per goal 2 £18.75m Per assist 8 £4.2m Per clean sheet 21 £1.7m Per booking 11 £3.4m Stats via Transfermarkt & Capology

As a result, Reguilon has taken home a staggering £5.4m since he last pulled on the shirt of Tottenham Hotspur, with the club being bled dry by the one-time promising talent.

His subsequent weekly wage is over five times higher than that of current transfer target Desire Doue, who only earns £8k-per-week, despite Spurs’ £60m interest in the 19-year-old wonderkid.

Postecoglou’s side aren’t the only side interested in the French youngster, with Bayern Munich and PSG also said to be interested in his services this summer.

If they are to be able to fund a move for Doue, the sale of Reguilon - who has been touted with a new £10m price tag - would massively boost their chances of landing the in-demand superstar.

It’s been a disastrous move for both parties, with Spurs needing to offload him to enable them to be competitive in the market, whilst Reguilon will be desperate for a transfer to kickstart his career after a stuttering stint in north London.