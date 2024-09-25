It's been a tough few years for Tottenham Hotspur, with managerial, stylistic, and personnel changes galore, but things may now be on the up and up.

Ange Postecoglou has a season under his belt, and while he struggled in his first few games this year, the win over Brentford on the weekend felt like it could be a turning point.

However, as plenty of Spurs fans will attest, there is a long way to go until the club are back at the top, and that includes signing more exciting talents and parting ways with several squad members who just aren't good enough anymore, including one who earns more than Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven.

Udogie and Van de Ven's salaries

The North Londoners paid Serie A side Udinese an initial fee of around £15m for Udogie in the summer of 2022 before immediately sending him back to the Italian side on loan for the following season, where he seriously impressed and ended the campaign with 34 first-team appearances, in which he scored three goals and provided four assists.

This brilliant showing led to a lot of excitement about his potential impact in N17, but it would probably be fair to say that in his debut season for Spurs, the Verona-born ace eclipsed any such expectations.

In all, the 21-year-old dynamo made 30 appearances for Postecoglou's ultra-attacking team, racking up two goals and three assists and earning the club's first-ever Premier League Young Player of the Season nomination in the process, making it hard to argue that the young full-back isn't deserving of his £75k-per-week wage.

Likewise, Van de Ven has proven to be more than worth the £50k-per-week he's been earning in the year following his £43m move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The flying Dutchman has made 33 appearances for the team so far, and while he has suffered a few injury setbacks, he has become arguably the most important player in Postecoglou's team, as his record-breaking speed allows the manager to play his trademark highline.

However, while it's easy to justify the salary Udogie and Van de Ven earn, it's harder to do so for one of their more senior teammates.

Ben Davies' salary at Spurs

Yes, the senior player in question is Welsh international Ben Davies, who is on a surprisingly high wage of £80k-per-week, or £5k more than Udogie and a massive £30k more than Van de Ven.

In his defence, the 31-year-old has been at the club for over a decade, joining in July 2014 from Swansea City. In that time, he has proven to be an incredibly useful squad player, making a grand total of 331 appearances for the club, in which he's scored nine goals and provided 23 assists.

However, over the last few years, the squad has improved dramatically, and now the manager has several incredibly talented young full-backs to choose from and at least three centre-backs, Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Radu Dragusin, who are firmly ahead of him in the pecking order as well.

Davies' Spurs career Appearances 331 Points per Game 1.84 Goals 9 Assists 23 Goal Involvements per Match 0.09 All Stats via Transfermarkt

So, it would make sense for Daniel Levy and Co to thank the Welshman for his service to the club and look for a way to move him on in January before his deal expires next summer.

The good news for the North Londoners, is that there is supposedly interest out there, as just earlier this month it was reported that Turkish giants Galatasaray were keen to sign him, and given his vast Premier League experience, we would be surprised if more clubs didn't come knocking in the January window as well.

Ultimately, Davies has been a loyal servant for Tottenham over the years, and an effective one at that. However, given his place in the squad, his wages, and the fact that his contract expires next summer, Postecoglou and Levy should look to move him on in January.