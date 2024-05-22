Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their 2023/24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against fellow Premier League side Newcastle United on Tuesday, the two sides taking part in what seemed a frankly futile affair in Melbourne.

Just days after the end of another gruelling league season, the teams jetted off for a post-season clash at the MCG, with Euro 2024 hopeful James Maddison opening the scoring following a delightful, weaving run, before Alexander Isak pulled his side level after tapping home on the stroke of half-time.

Following a second period that unsurprisingly saw a raft of changes and a wave of youthful substitutions, the game was then ultimately decided via a penalty shootout, with forgotten man Bryan Gil missing what proved to be the decisive spot-kick.

While not much can, or should, be taken from what was effectively a friendly, that outing could well mark the end of a torrid time in English football for Gil, with that meek display arguably summing up the Spaniard's spell with the Lilywhites thus far.

Bryan Gil's game in numbers vs Newcastle

Having replaced skipper Heung-min Son on the hour mark, Gil would no doubt have been keen to make an impression on what was a rare outing in Spurs colours, having been restricted to just 12 appearances in all competitions in the regular season.

A mere unused substitute in the final four top-flight games of the campaign, it is fair to say that the one-time Valencia man hasn't been able to work his way into Ange Postecoglou's plans, with Tuesday's clash perhaps emphasising why.

In his 30 minutes of action, the 23-year-old did make 35 touches and enjoy a pass accuracy rate of 97%, although he also squandered possession on four occasions and failed to win a single duel as a marker of his lightweight nature.

As football.london's Alasdair Gold - who awarded Gil a 5/10 match rating - noted after the game, it was a 'busy cameo' in what could well be the winger's 'last display in a Spurs shirt", yet ultimately it was he who proved the only man unable to net from the spot.

Bryan Gil vs Newcastle 29 minutes 35 touches 97% pass accuracy 1 key pass 0 ground duels won 0 aerial duels won 4x possession lost 1 shot off target 1 missed penalty Stats via Sofascore

With a heap of young talent now at Postecoglou's disposal in the attacking ranks - with a certain Mikey Moore catching the eye on international duty after scoring twice for England's U17s - it is hard to see the wisdom in keeping Gil around for much longer.

Bryan Gil's future at Spurs

Signed from Sevilla back in the summer of 2021, the four-cap Spain international has since made just 43 appearances for the club in all competitions, providing only two assists and failing to score in that time.

For any attacking talent, let alone a £22m addition, that is a rather measly record, with returns to his homeland on loan at both Valencia and Sevilla having failed to inspire any change in fortune.

Of course, injury has played a part in the wideman's north London woes, but when he has featured the left-footer has rarely looked of the required standard - notably dud a "boy playing in a man’s game" by Jamie Carragher after facing Manchester City earlier in the campaign.

With Fabrizio Romano suggesting that there is now interest in his services, it would be no surprise if Gil is one of many whose time is up at N17, with it set to be rather poetic that this failed signing's last act was perhaps missing a penalty.