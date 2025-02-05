It's been a challenging old season for Tottenham Hotspur this year.

Ange Postecoglou's side have struggled for consistency in the Premier League and have had to deal with a mountain of seemingly never-ending injury problems.

These problems likely forced Daniel Levy and Co to act in the winter transfer window, as while they perhaps didn't get in as many players as the fans would have wanted, they did address some key areas.

Antonín Kinský has instantly become the club's number one in place of the injured Guglielmo Vicario, Kevin Danso can come straight into the backline, and most excitingly of all, Mathys Tel could and should come into the team for the game against Liverpool, which means the manager has to ruthlessly drop someone from the lineup.

Why Mathys Tel has to start against Liverpool

Now, there might be some of you out there who raise the valid point that, at 19 years old, it could be risky throwing Tel into the starting lineup for a semi-final away at Anfield, but from what we've seen of him in the last year or so, he looks ready.