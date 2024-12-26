It's not been the season Tottenham Hotspur fans would have been hoping for just a few months ago.

The positives are that the club have made it to the League Cup semi-finals and remain in contention for the Europa League, but the negative is their form in the Premier League.

As things stand, Ange Postecoglou's side find themselves all the way down in 11th place, with more losses than wins to their name, despite being the league's top scorers.

It has become crystal clear that the defence is the biggest problem for the team, and while they are missing players through injury, some of their regular starters are seriously underwhelming and, therefore, must be dropped ahead of this afternoon's game against Nottingham Forest.

The Spurs ace who must be dropped

Unfortunately, based on the club's recent form, you could argue for dropping any number of starters from the team ahead of this afternoon's game.

However, given that defence is the biggest issue at present and that there is no depth to make changes at centre-back, Pedro Porro must be removed from the team.

The Spanish full-back has been an important part of the Lilywhites' lineup since joining the club under former boss Antonio Conte, and while he still has a reasonably impressive haul of five goal involvements, he's been defensively suspect this season.

For example, against Liverpool last week, the former Sporting CP star was all at sea for several of the Reds' fast breaks and subsequent goals, leading to a rather dismal 4/10 match rating from Spurs writer Alasdair Gold, who added that 'so many goals are conceded in his part of the Spurs box.'

While that might sound like a harsh appraisal of the defender, his statistics from the game prove it's not.

Porro's game vs Liverpool Minutes 95' Expected Assists 0.15 Dribbled Past 1 Duels (Won) 8 (4) Lost Possession 21 Passing Accuracy 49/61 (80%) Crosses (Accurate) 5 (2) Shots 0 Dribbles (Successful) 2 (1) All Stats via Sofascore

He lost the ball 21 times, was dribbled past once, and lost 50% of his duels.

Unfortunately, it was a similar story against Rangers in the Europa League, for which he received a 5/10 from Gold and against Ipswich Town at home last month, for which he also received a 5/10 match rating and was described as a "horror show" by journalist Mitch Fretton.

Overall, while often brilliant in attack, Porro has been incredibly poor in defence recently and should, as such, be dropped from the team today.

The Spurs star who should start vs Nottingham Forest

So, to get straight to the point, the Spurs player who should come in for Porro this afternoon is Destiny Udogie, who missed out on Sunday through injury.

However, following the game, Postecoglu seemed optimistic about his chances of being back to full fitness for this afternoon, which wouldn't be too surprising as he did make the bench against the Reds.

With that said, the eagle-eyed among you may be thinking how a left-back would come into the team for a right-back, and while that's a good question, it's not what we are suggesting.

Instead, the Spaniard should be directly replaced with the impressive Djed Spence, with the Italian then coming into the position vacated by the Englishman.

Now, it should also be acknowledged that the former Udinese gem has not been having the best of campaigns either, but he's not been quite as suspect in defence as the former Sporting gem.

Moreover, it was only last season that the 22-year-old "monster," as dubbed by journalist Travis Levison, was the first player in the club's history to be nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award, so he's certainly deserving of a chance to play himself back into form.

Lastly, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the Premier League, he is in the top 7% of full-backs this season for blocks, the top 9% for progressive passes and tackles and the top 12% for pass completion, all per 90.

Ultimately, there aren't any perfect solutions for Spurs at the moment, but given how poor Porro has been in recent weeks and how impressive Spence has been, it makes sense to move the latter to the right and bring in Udogie to try and get him back to his sensational best.