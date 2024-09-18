There is no escaping it: Tottenham Hotspur's start to the season has been a disaster.

The North Londoners have picked up just four points from a possible 12 in the Premier League so far, and their 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal on Sunday has seen the pressure start to mount on Ange Postecoglou.

The current situation is a far cry from the one the team found themselves in this time last year, but they now have the chance to progress in a cup competition as Coventry City host them in the League Cup tonight.

It's a must-win game for the trophy-starved Lilywhites, but following their abysmal display on the weekend and the level of opposition they're set to face in the Sky Blues, Postecoglou can afford to make a few changes to his starting lineup, including giving one of his most exciting summer signings a first start in place of Pedro Porro.

Why Pedro Porro shouldn't start

So, one of the players that Postecoglou should consider dropping ahead of tonight's clash is Porro, but not necessarily because of his performance in the North London Derby.

In fact, as football.london's Spurs writer Alasdair Gold wrote, the Spaniard was 'one of Tottenham's better players' on the day.

However, that was a low bar to cross, as despite losing the ball 16 times, misplacing four long balls, failing to complete his only dribble, losing five duels, and only delivering three of his nine crosses, he still got a 7/10 from the journalist.

That said, one of the main reasons the manager should consider dropping the former Sporting CP ace is to give him a chance to rest, as when fit, he's one of the most integral players in the team.

For example, in just 37 appearances from the right-back position last season, the 25-year-old star scored four goals and provided seven assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 3.36 games.

Moreover, in resting Porro, Postecoglou has the chance to start one of his summer signings, who many believe is destined for a brilliant career right at the top of the game.

Why Archie Gray should start

Yes, Archie Gray is the summer signing who should come into the side in place of Porro and make his first start for the team.

Despite having just one full season of senior football under his belt, the 18-year-old gem joined Spurs from Leeds United in July this year for a whopping £30m. While that is an enormous sum of money, it's an indication of just how highly rated the youngster is.

For example, months before the deal was even announced, respected analyst Ben Mattinson described the Durham-born gem as a "future £100m cm", and while that may be his ultimate position, he actually spent most of last season playing on the right of a back four, where he should start tonight.

Archie Gray's positional versatility Position Appearances Right-Back 30 Central Midfield 10 Defensive Midfield 6 Attacking Midfield 3 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the "special" talent, as Mattinson dubbed him, made 52 appearances for the Peacocks last year, with 30 coming at right-back, ten in central midfield, six in defensive midfield, and even three in attacking midfield. This demonstrates that with the right coaching, he could be moulded into someone capable of thriving all over the pitch.

Moreover, he played in both legs of the Play-Off semi-final against Norwich City and the final against Southampton, showing that he's ready to start in high-stakes matches, which can only bode well for his future development.

Ultimately, Porro will continue to be an important starter for Spurs this season, but he should make way for Gray to start his first game tonight, as while he's still young, the talented Englishman could be a future superstar for the North Londoners.