Looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat, Tottenham Hotspur are set for an intriguing encounter with fellow top-four hopefuls Aston Villa this afternoon, the two sides currently split by just a point in the top-flight table.

Having looked possible contenders to challenge for the title just a few weeks ago, Spurs have been pegged back of late to somewhat derail those lofty ambitions, albeit with manager Ange Postecoglou having been dealt a dismal hand after losing a host of first-team stars to injury and suspension.

Among the most concerning absences for the north Londoners is that of James Maddison, with the £40m addition having arguably been the "signing of the summer" - according to TNT Sports' Joe Cole - after a stunning start to life at N17.

James Maddison's season by numbers

Plucked from Leicester City back in July following the Foxes' slide into the Championship, the England international has helped to ease the loss of former lynchpin Harry Kane after taking on an almost talismanic role in the early months of the campaign.

Having inherited the number ten shirt from his Three Lions colleague, Maddison has relished the responsibility of being the main man, scoring three goals and registering five assists in the league thus far in 2023/24 from his playmaking berth.

Acting as the main source of creativity in Postecoglou's side, the 26-year-old has already created 31 chances in the Premier League this season, with that record only bettered by Bruno Fernandes (32) and Kieran Trippier (33) across the entire division.

Trying to replace such a talent is no mean feat then, with Spurs set to be without their star man for the remainder of 2023, after Maddison pulled up in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea prior to the international break.

A perhaps obvious replacement would be Giovani Lo Celso, yet the Argentine playmaker has hardly impressed during his time in London to date, scoring just eight goals and contributing only six assists in 88 games in all competitions.

With the 27-year-old also having spent the last 18 months out on loan at Villarreal, it remains to be seen if he is a long-term option for the Lilywhites, hence why looking to the future could be a better course of action with the inclusion of 18-year-old, Jamie Donley.

The reasons why Jamie Donley should start against Villa

It would be a bold call for Postecoglou to unleash the teenager from the first whistle against Unai Emery's side - particularly considering he is yet to make a senior appearance - yet having sparkled in the youth ranks, Donley is now simply 'impossible to ignore', in the words of football.london's Rob Guest.

The Northern Ireland-born, England youth international had dazzled in his creative berth in 2023/24 thus far, already notching up six goals and 11 assists in just 11 games in all competitions.

Jamie Donley's youth record Games Goals Assists Tottenham U18 40 26 10 Tottenham U21 37 9 14 Tottenham UEFA U19 5 1 2 Stats via Transfermarkt

That stellar record includes a return of four goals and eight assists from only eight Premier League 2 appearances, with it for that reason that Donley has already found himself named on the bench for the first team this season.

It is equally also why podcaster Chris Miller has suggested that the academy sensation is the "closest thing to Maddison" that Tottenham have in the squad at present, putting him perhaps ahead of Lo Celso, and others, in the midfield pecking order.

While also comfortable in a more advanced role or on the flanks, the absence of Maddison should allow Donley the chance to try and cement a place for himself behind Heung-min son, starting with the visit of the Villans.

Postecoglou stated in his pre-match press conference that the "opportunity will come" for the teen if he does impress in training, could today be that 'opportunity'?