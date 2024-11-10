Tottenham Hotspur host Ipswich Town this afternoon looking to return to winning ways after their defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lost 3-2 to Turkish side Galatasaray, despite goals from academy graduate Will Lankshear and record-signing Dominic Solanke.

However, Spurs will come into the Premier League clash with some form of confidence, after thrashing fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last Sunday afternoon.

As a result, they will be looking to make it two league wins in a row, hopefully closing the gap to the top four places if they are to secure a return to Champions League football next season.

The supporters will be hoping one player can continue his good form in front of goal, potentially leading them to another impressive league victory.

Dominic Solanke’s stats for Spurs

Many expectations were placed onto the shoulders of Solanke upon his move to Spurs this summer given his record last season that saw him bag 19 Premier League goals, costing Ange’s side a huge fee in the process.

However, the 27-year-old has hit the ground running in North London, scoring six times in all competitions - which includes a tally of four goals in eight Premier League matches.

His last outing for the club in the league was arguably his best to date, scoring twice in the win over Unai Emery’s side - demonstrating his clinical nature within the final third.

Solanke may have started on the bench in the recent outing against Galatasaray, but he still managed to get himself on the scoresheet with a neat flicked finish inside the six-yard box.

He will be looking to make it three games in a row which he has scored in against the Tractor Boys this afternoon, but if he is to do so, Postecoglou will need to also recall one player who was a substitute in midweek.

The Spurs player who must start against Ipswich

The Europa League meeting in Turkey a couple of days ago saw numerous players rested, allowing for a needed squad rotation.

It saw midfielder Dejan Kulusevski miss out, dropping to the substitutes bench with youngster Lucas Bergvall starting in Europe as he has done in every meeting this campaign.

However, his form in the Premier League this season has been nothing short of sensational, often featuring in a more unnatural central role alongside James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The “world-class” Swede, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has created 27 chances in his ten league appearances whilst registering four combined goals and assists - aiding Solanke in the final third this afternoon.

Dejan Kulusevski's Premier League stats for Spurs (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 10 Goals & assists 4 Pass accuracy 81% Chances created 27 Recoveries made 42 Possession won in the final third 14 Successful dribbles 11 Stats via FotMob

Kulusevski has been a crucial part of the Spurs side so far this campaign, with the midfielder having another opportunity to showcase his talents against Kieran McKenna's side.

His link-up play with Solanke could provide the difference to what is likely to be a game dominated by Postecoglou’s side.

The Tractor Boys are likely to sit and defend in a low block, looking to counter when possible, with Kulusevski’s intricate passing ability potentially holding the key to unlocking their backline.