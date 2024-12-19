As it was last year, this season has been another roller coaster for Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Ange Postecoglou has not solved the club's consistency problems, but he has transformed them into a sensationally entertaining side to watch home and away.

However, while fans of other sides can enjoy the yo-yo nature of the Lilywhites' form, the club's fans want nothing more than to see the Australian be the man to finally lead them to a trophy.

Therefore, tonight's League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United is crucial, and to ensure his side has the best chance of progressing to the semis, Postecoglou must unleash one of his most important players, someone the Red Devils tried to sign in the past.

Spurs' recent form

So, the good news is that Tottenham will be heading into tonight's must-win clash off the back of an emphatic and incredibly impressive 5-0 thumping of Southampton.

However, in the games preceding that, it would be hard to describe the North Londoners' form as anything other than dismal.

For example, this month alone, they have blown a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 to fierce rivals Chelsea, lost away to Bournemouth 1-0 and drawn against Fulham, AS Roma and most recently, Rangers.

Spurs' recent form Competition Opponent Result PL Southampton (A) 5-0 (W) UEL Rangers (A) 1-1 (D) PL Chelsea (H) 4-3 (L) PL Bournemouth (A) 1-0 (L) PL Fulham (H) 1-1 (D) All Results via BBC Sport

That said, the performance against the Saints was so impressive and seemingly out of the blue that there is every chance that it could be the start of a positive run of results for the Lilywhites.

However, to ensure that's the case, Postecoglou must start one of his most important players against United tonight, a player the opposition tried to sign before he moved to N17.

The Spurs star Ange must start

So, to get straight to the point, the Spurs player in question is Dejan Kulusevski, who, all the way back in 2021, was a serious target for Man United, at least according to reports from the time.

However, while that's certainly interesting, it's not why Postecoglou has to start him in the game tonight; he has to do that because of his incredible ability and form this season.

For example, the sensational Swedish international has scored five goals and provided seven assists in just 24 appearances this season, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement every other game.

What makes this even more impressive is that he's bounced between starting on the wing and in midfield all season long, and while he can certainly still do a job out wide, he has been a revelation in the middle of the park.

In fact, it was in midfield and against United that he put in arguably his best performance of the season so far, scoring a goal and being the first away player since the 2003/04 season to create nine chances.

Kulusevski's PL scout report Statistics Per 90 Percentile Progressive Carries 5.20 Top 2% Touches In the Opposition's Box 6.37 Top 4% Non-Penalty Goals 0.29 Top % Shot-Creating Actions 5.49 Top % Expected Assists 0.27 Top % Progressive Passes Received 8.49 Top % Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.42 Top % Successful Take-Ons 1.54 Top % Assists 0.22 Top % Total Shots 1.83 Top % All Stats via FBref

Moreover, according to FBref, the "world-class" phenom, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, currently sits in the top 2% of midfielders in the Premier League for progressive carries, the top 4% for touches in the opposition's box and the top 5% for non-penalty goals and shot-creating actions, all per 90.

In essence, the former Juventus star has become one of, if not the most important players for Spurs this season.

Therefore, Postecoglou must start him against Manchester United tonight, as he could be the player who leads the team to a semi-final.