Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing a club's duo of star players, and one is a name supporters will be very familiar with.

Spurs planning forward transfer this summer

Spurs are said to be planning to make a wide forward their major signing this summer, according to reports this week, leading to their serious interest in the likes of Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Postecoglou's side have often thrived without the presence of a traditional goalscoring number nine at points this season, as the Tottenham head coach's fluid, interchanging attacking system places more emphasis on their wide men.

Richarlison is the exception to this, with the Brazilian enjoying a fantastic run of form over Spurs' last 10-12 league games, but reliable reports suggest that Postecoglou is keen to add a star new wide player who can chip in with goals/assists.

Spurs are also likely to maintain their policy of attracting young, rising stars across Europe. They beat Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall on deadline day in January, and could still make a move for Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa.

“You can try to sell a vision to someone, but if there’s tangible physical evidence of it… Anyone who has watched us since I’ve joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be the kind of team we want to be," said Postecoglou on Tottenham becoming a dream destination for talent.

“That’s not just me saying it, we’re actually doing it. OK, we’re not the finished product by any stretch. But we’re giving young players an opportunity. Destiny, Pape and Micky, all guys in their early 20s who have already played significant roles.

“We’re building a team. From our perspective, it’s pleasing and hopefully we become a club which is a preferred destination for talented young players."

Going back to Nusa in this respect, Belgian outlet Walfoot now have an update which claims a move to Spurs is still definitely not ruled out.

Tottenham eyeing both Skov Olsen and Nusa from Brugge

Indeed, according to the outlet, as translated by Sport Witness, Tottenham are interested in signing both Nusa and his teammate Andreas Skov Olsen.

The 24-year-old latter player, called "perfect" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has bagged nine goals and four assists this season. He could also represent a cheaper option for the wide area over marquee stars like Neto or Eze.

Nusa, meanwhile, has been coveted by Spurs for a while - with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard lavishing the teenager.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player," Odegaard told TV2 (via Sport Witness). "You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!"