A £47 million striker has attracted personal attention from Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, with officials handed a European mission ahead of this summer.

Spurs on the lookout for a new striker to replace Kane

Spurs' first full season without club legend and record goalscorer Harry Kane has been positive, as Postecoglou's side look certain to qualify for Europe, whether that be in the Champions League or Europa League.

Goals have come from all over the pitch in Postecoglou's fluid attacking system, with both Son Heung-min and Richarlison bagging the majority, but it is believed that Spurs are keen on adding even more goal threat when the summer window opens.

That could also be in the form of an out-and-out striker to fully replace Kane, as some reports suggest that Tottenham are laying the groundwork to sign a new centre-forward with the help of Fabio Paratici's contacts.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Many names have been linked in this regard, including cheaper options like Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura. Spurs are even rumoured to have made an out-of-window proposal for Amoura already, but targets closer to home have also been mooted.

Tottenham have been name-dropped in the race to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney sporadically as well, with pundit Alan Hutton claiming a proven goalscorer of his ilk would make Postecoglou's side better.

“He runs in behind, he works centre-backs, he works hard for the team, he’s down to earth and he scores goals – that’s what he’s there for," said Hutton.

"He’s an absolute goalscorer and he looks like a nightmare for defenders. He would absolutely make Tottenham better if they had the money to spend on him. He’s that guy we’re talking about but there’ll be a lot of teams looking for someone like him. It’ll just be the price tag and whether Tottenham are willing to pay that or not. We’ll have to wait and see.”

However, according to a report by GiveMeSport this week, another prolific target is Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The Nigeria forward has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Xabi Alonso's title winners, a fact not lost on Tottenham's head coach.

Boniface entices Postecoglou as Spurs scouts given Bundesliga mission

GMS claim Boniface has "attracted attention" from Postecoglou, with Tottenham scouts handed a mission to scour the Bundesliga for some of their top talents.

The price tag for him is around £47 million, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and this could be deemed a reasonable price tag following the 23-year-old's sensational season.

"Jonas Hofmann has continued to improve because of his better teammates, Granit Xhaka is a real winner and Victor Boniface is a top goalscorer. There is also Alejandro Grimaldo, who is even a goal threat as a full-back," said Michael Rummenigge, via Sport.