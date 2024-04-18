Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now personally identified a £51 million forward as a perfect fit for his Spurs system, according to reports.

Spurs looking to strengthen with new attacking signings

Regardless of whether they trigger the £15 million buy-option in Timo Werner's loan deal from RB Leipzig, there is a real belief that the north Londoners will look to bolster Postecoglou's ranks with fresh attacking signings.

Werner has performed very well overall since making the temporary move back to England, but there are some doubts over his ability to contribute effectively enough in the final third.

Pundit Jay Bothroyd even, perhaps harshly claimed that the 28-year-old is one of the "worst players" in the Premier League on a technical level.

“I can’t help, but I have to be critical of Timo Werner," said Bothroyd to Optus Sport.

"I’m sorry, he misses so many good chances. And those chances that he missed, they can change games. Technically, he’s one of the worst players in the Premier League. I’m going to say that, because I honestly believe that.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

"He doesn’t cross the ball well, he hits it as hard as he can across the face of the goal all the time. He never picks anybody out. His finishing’s poor. His passing’s poor.

“And yes, you can say that he’s effective. But then I’m saying, okay, he’s an athlete. In this day and age, I look at him and I say he’s effective because of his athleticism. As he gets older and he loses that athleticism, how effective is he going to be then?”

To strengthen their forward line, it is believed Tottenham are targeting the likes of Pedro Neto, Eberechi Eze and Raphinha as few of the many options across Europe's who've been shortlisted by technical director Johan Lange and the recruitment team.

Another interesting option they're now believed to be keen on is RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard, who can play anywhere across the forward line and centrally, would plug a lot of gaps in Postecoglou's squad simultaneously - making him an attractive option with an "affordable" release clause of around £51 million.

Ange identifies Olmo as perfect for Tottenham system

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs boss Postecoglou has identified Olmo as a player who would fit "seamlessly" into his system.

The Australian has been conducting checks on potential summer targets, and he's apparently a big fan of the 25-year-old who's scored four goals and assisted five others in 18 Bundesliga matches this season.

"The Bundesliga has a higher pace than the Croatian league, so it takes some time to adjust physically. But he was extremely hard-working, won the ball a lot of times and defended very robustly," said former Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann on Olmo in 2020.

"He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul."