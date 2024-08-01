Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is personally targeting a £60 million forward, and it is believed the Lilywhites have opened talks with him.

Spurs expected to sign second attacker after Timo Werner

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy re-negotiated Timo Werner's loan deal to extend his stay until next summer, with the new arrangement also including a cheaper option to buy set at around £8.5 million.

The German's two goals and three assists in the Premier League helped Postecoglou's side to Europa League qualification, with his searing pace and positional awareness proving a real asset at times.

However, there are concerns over his overall finishing ability, while uncertainty surrounds the long-term futures of both Son Heung-min and Richarlison - who were Tottenham's two top scorers in all competitions last season.

Son's contract expires next summer as things stand, while Richarlison could still be sold by Tottenham. The Brazilian is thought to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team open to selling for the right offer (HITC).

Tottenham will also need a replacement for winger Bryan Gil, who has sealed a season-long loan move to Girona, and the La Liga side could sign him permanently for around £12.6 million due to the release clause in his new contract.

Gil's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 11 Minutes Played 209 Goal Contributions 0 Shots Per 90 1.72 Key Passes Per 90 1.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.48 via WhoScored

Both Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto are on Spurs' list of attacking targets, and that has been confirmed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace - and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed," said Romano on Playback (via GiveMeSport).

"So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Postecoglou targeting Neto as Tottenham hold talks with him

Football Transfers have shared an update on their pursuit of Neto in particular, coming as discussions over a move for Eze stall.

They claim Postecoglou is personally targeting Neto as Tottenham hold talks with him over personal terms. The Portugal international is said to feature prominently in the Spurs head coach's plans, coming after he bagged 11 assists and three goals in all competitions last season.

He won't come cheap, though, as reports suggest Wolves want around £60 million to let him go. There is also the matter of his concerning injury record, with Neto missing a combined 112 games through fitness issues since joining from Lazio (Transfermarkt).

The 24-year-old was absent for extended periods on multiple occasions due to hamstring problems last season, so Spurs will have to consider this very carefully.