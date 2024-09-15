Already looking to strengthen his attacking options in 2025, Ange Postecoglou now reportedly personally wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign one particular physical presence to partner Dominic Solanke up front.

The Lilywhites have started the season in inconsistent fashion on the results front, with one win, one draw and one loss summing up their difficulties. But the performances have been promising at times and the return of summer signing Solanke back from injury should at least provide Spurs with a welcome boost in North London.

Of course, up next is one of the biggest games of the Premier League calendar in the form of the North London derby. Spurs host an Arsenal side who enter proceedings with plenty of injury concerns, including club captain Martin Odegaard, in what is the perfect opportunity for the Lilywhites to bounce back from Newcastle United defeat in perfect fashion.

They've had injury concerns of their own, however. As mentioned, Solanke has been missing since the opening day and Spurs, as a result, have had their lack of attack depth exposed in a problem they're already eyeing a solution for.

According to reports in Spain, Postecoglou now personally wants to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a physical presence next to Solanke in his starting Spurs side. Calvert-Lewin - standing at 6 foot 2 and scoring another header on Saturday against Aston Villa - would certainly provide exactly that alongside crucial Premier League experience.

What's more, the fact that the Everton forward will be out of contract next summer makes the deal one that Spurs would be wise to pursue, should they be given the opportunity. Even if the Englishman hasn't been at his best in the last two seasons at Goodison Park, just having such a different option to partner and back Solanke up may well prove to make all the difference for Postecoglou and his side.

"Outstanding" Calvert-Lewin can partner Solanke

If Spurs sign Calvert-Lewin and get him back to his best then they'll suddenly have two Premier League strikers capable of scoring double figures in goals a season. And in pursuit of a top four place, that would quickly prove to be crucial for Postecoglou.

Sean Dyche will be frustrated to see his forward leave if he does depart, however, having been full of praise for Calvert-Lewin last season, telling BBC Sport "I thought he was excellent. His physical performance was outstanding.

"I said to him after the match, 'That is the sort of performance that gets you back around the England squad'. It is too early yet and I am not making any bold statement because Gareth Southgate has a lot of players to choose from, but certainly with that kind of performance he should be recognised as a top centre forward."

The fact that it would likely be a free deal too, means that Spurs would not be running a great risk by signing Calvert-Lewin. All signs point towards a deal that the Lilywhites would be wise to pursue next summer, especially if Postecoglou does want a physical presence to partner big-money signing Solanke in North London.