Dejan Kulusevski has been a brilliant addition to Tottenham Hotspur since his £25m move to north London from Juventus back in the summer of 2023.

The club decided to sign him permanently after his impressive 18-month loan stint for the club that saw the Swedish international register seven goals and 16 assists in his 57 appearances.

He finished last campaign as the club’s third top scorer behind Heung-min Son and Richarlison, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side secure a fifth-placed Premier League finish, qualifying for the Europa League.

Postecoglou has conducted some shrewd business since arriving at Spurs last summer, signing players such as Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson, with both talents now integral parts of his squad.

He has the opportunity to strengthen his squad once more during the ongoing transfer window, potentially repeating a deal for a player who could follow in the footsteps of Kulusevski at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs seeking attacking reinforcements

As reported by Caught Offside earlier this week, Spurs have made contact with the agent of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa over a potential move to north London this summer.

The 26-year-old could be available for just €25m (£21m) during the off-season, with his current contract in Italy set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report also states that Postecoglou’s side have offered to match his current €6m-a-year contract, but face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race for his signature.

Only a handful of years ago, Chiesa was lighting up the European Championships, scoring two goals in his four starts for Italy, but just a handful of years on, he could be set for a bargain move to the Premier League, following Kulusevski in a move to the white side of north London.

Why Chiesa could be Kulusevski 2.0 for Spurs

Whilst the obvious comparison that could be drawn is that they would’ve joined from the same side, the pair also have a lot of similarities when comparing their respective playstyles.

Following his initial move to Spurs in January 2022, Kulusevski found himself at home off the right-hand side, often cutting inside onto his left foot and often finding the back of the net.

The “sensational” Chiesa, as described by journalist Adam Digby, also tends to operate in a similar way, but off the left flank, with his goal for Italy in the Euros an example of the quality he possesses when given the space.

However, when looking at his stats from Serie A last season, it’s evident that the £21m fee touted for his services would be an absolute bargain - potentially helping Ange’s side mount a push for a Champions League spot next campaign.

In his 33 league outings last season, the Italian registered an average of 4.8 shot-creating actions and 1.4 successful take-ons per 90 - demonstrating his quality in getting past defenders and either getting a shot off or finding a teammate.

Federico Chiesa's Serie A stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 33 Goals + assists 11 Shot-creating actions 4.8 Progressive passes 2.9 Progressive carries 4.6 Successful take-ons 1.4 Key passes 2.2 Stats via FBref

He also managed an average of 2.2 key passes, with 4.6 progressive carries, with Chiesa loving to drive forward with the ball whenever possible, but also having the end product - a part of Spurs’ play that was lacking for large spells of the campaign.

Whilst they may face stiff competition for his signature this summer, the Juventus forward would be a statement signing for Postecoglou’s side, potentially giving them the added attacking threat they’ve desired in recent months.

It could also allow Kulusevski - who has 34 goals and assists in 96 games for the club - to reach the next level in north London, with the duo able to form a deadly partnership on either wing and boost Spurs’ chances of ending their 16-year wait for a trophy.