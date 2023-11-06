Nobody would have anticipated before this season kicked off the start Tottenham would have to their campaign, straight off the blocks at a rapid pace under new manager Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League.

Unbeaten in their first ten top-flight encounters with eight wins and two draws - which notably includes a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool in front of the rejuvenated Spurs home masses - Tottenham are flying high even with the backdrop of Harry Kane departing, a whole host of new players joining the building and an unproven boss in English football taking the reins.

The appointment of the Australian head coach has proven to be a master-stroke by the Spurs hierarchy, a universally liked figure amongst the north London faithful for the exciting brand of football he's been able to implement in such a short space of time but also for his mannerisms in press conferences and media work that show he isn't arrogant or disillusioned.

He could have to make a big decision however very soon, a call that wouldn't have him in the good books of this specific Lilywhites player.

Postecoglou could be forced into dropping Richarlison from his first-team plans completely if the 26-year-old's below-par performances continue, the Brazilian noticeably underperforming away at Crystal Palace recently which could have cost his side on another day.

Richarlison's performance vs Crystal Palace

The former Everton man looked shaky throughout his 64-minute spell on the Selhurst Park pitch, Spurs taking the lead a matter of minutes after his manager hauled him off the pitch - Heung-min Son saving the day again with an effort from point-blank range to extend his side's unbeaten run, Tottenham winning 2-1.

Tottenham's number nine was largely ineffective in forward areas against the Eagles, attempting one shot all night which trailed wide of its intended target per Sofascore.

Richarlison could have cost his side with the number of times he lost possession unnecessarily, losing the ball a grand total of 20 times per Sofascore - the 26-year-old off his game throughout, lackadaisical when his teammates needed him to be switched on and focused.

Before being substituted off, the once-feared Everton attacker kept needlessly giving away fouls out of frustration for his current employers - giving away two fouls, according to Sofascore, in a horror show for the Brazilian winger that saw Football.London writer Rob Guest hand him a 5/10 match rating.

Richarlison's game in numbers vs Crystal Palace Minuted Played 64 Expected Goals (xG) 0.02 Pass Accuracy 20/27 (74%) Cross Success 0/2 Dribble Success 0/2 Duels Won 4/13 Possession Lost 20x Stats via Sofascore.

Brennan Johnson would be Richarlison's replacement and the ex-Nottingham Forest man was instantly in the think of the action, helping Son convert home with the assist.

Richarlison, therefore, could be sweating about his immediate first-team future off the back of this anonymous display in south London with the Brazilian's other displays for Spurs this season not exactly cementing a starting spot.

Richarlison's numbers this season

The South American forward has only scored two times for Spurs so far this season, with Tottenham defender Cristian Romero tied with the attacker in the goalscoring charts.

Netting versus Sheffield United back in September, alongside helping himself to a further goal in the EFL Cup versus Fulham before Postecoglou's side crashed out on penalties, Richarlison is currently on a barren goalscoring spell of five straight games in the league.

This current form is a far cry away from the heights the 26-year-old consistently achieved during his four-season stay at Goodison Park, scoring ten times in his final season for the Toffees before upping and leaving for the English capital.

Postecoglou has a huge decision to make surrounding Richarlison's future in a Spurs shirt, with the likely outcome pointing in the direction of the ex-Celtic manager benching his number nine in favour of fresher options.