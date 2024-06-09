Ange Postecoglou could bring a former player to Tottenham Hotspur during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to reports.

Tottenham transfer rumours

With the 2024 summer transfer window set to open in England next week, Tottenham have seemingly begun to lay the groundwork for some new additions in north London as they look to return to the Premier League top four, with the top end of the pitch appearing to be a priority for the Lilywhites.

Speaking late last month, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was asked about attack being an area he wants to strengthen at Tottenham, to which he responded: "Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries, but we're fairly light in that area.

"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on, it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

This has been followed by a number of attacking names being tipped to make a move to north London. It was reported last week that Spurs are expected to initiate discussions with Crystal Palace within the next two weeks regarding the potential signing of Eberechi Eze.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are believed to be preparing a personal terms package for Brentford's Ivan Toney, with a further report claiming the north Londoners are prepared to offer £40m for the Bees striker. Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri has also emerged as a potentially serious target for Spurs.

£191,000-per-week star could join Tottenham

Now, a fresh attacker has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The player in question is former Celtic star Jota, who is currently at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Jota, who earns £191,000-a-week, opted to leave Celtic for Saudi Arabia last summer for around £25m, going on to score five and assist one in 25 outings for his new club across all competitions. In comparison, the Portuguese scored 15 and assisted 12 in 45 outings for Celtic during the 2022/23 season under Postecoglou.

The 25-year-old's drop in form may have something to do with TEAMtalk reporting that Jota has endured an "unsettled year in Saudi Arabia". The report goes on to detail the winger's struggles in Saudi Arabia, adding that Al-Ittihad could be open to selling him if the price is right.

However, the Saudi powerhouse may not get a full return on their investment if Transfermarkt's current market value is anything to go by - with the Portuguese star at around £7m, which is around £18m less than what they paid Celtic just one year ago.

In terms of clubs who are interested in Jota, TEAMtalk states that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is working hard to secure a move for the winger, who is attracting interest from the Premier League. In particular, Tottenham and West Ham are mentioned, as they were "very interested" in Jota last summer.

Given Spurs are in the market for fresh legs up front and Ange Postecoglou previously worked with Jota during his time at Celtic, it could be a smart move for all involved.