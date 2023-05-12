Leeds United may have enlisted the help of Sam Allardyce for the present, but everyone including the 68-year-old likely knows that this is not a move for the future.

It merely poses a stopgap to hopefully ensure their continued participation in the Premier League, which not only would secure them huge financial benefits but also retain their allure that attracts the top players from abroad.

However, once the former Bolton Wanderers head coach is done, whether his job is a successful one or not, it is a top manager that chairman Andrea Radrizzani will seek either to maintain their top-flight status once again or to help earn it back at the first time of asking.

Most importantly however, they must seek out an identity once more, as amidst the three bosses that have succeeded Marcelo Bielsa, this seems to have gone amiss.

Leeds manager news - Is Ange Postecoglou a target?

The stature of such a historic football club means that even if relegation becomes their fate, they might still boast the pulling power to tempt a top manager from elsewhere. This is emphasised through their reference within a report from Football Insider detailing the future of Ange Postecoglou from earlier this week.

Having been shortlisted by several top clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, the Whites are noted as a long-term suitor for the Australian who continues to earn unbridled success at Celtic.

Should they tempt him to Elland Road, no matter the division, the intelligent leader is sure to recapture some semblance of an identity with ease. He could be the first man since Bielsa to get them back on track and return some good times to Yorkshire.

What is Ange Postecoglou's style of play?

Enjoying a philosophy shrouded within a 4-3-3 shape, the 57-year-old bares striking tactical similarities with the likes of Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, as they all prefer a gung-ho style that makes their teams relentless in the press.

As such, the use of inverted fullbacks allows them both to build from the back and put a stranglehold on their opposition, piling men forward to win the ball back high up the pitch.

With such heavy metal football, it is hard not to liken Postecoglou to the legendary Argentine who transformed the culture of the club.

LeedsLive journalist Beren Cross even went as far as to claim: "It's astonishing, he is a deity, he is god-like," but not before noting the play style that shocked the division: "It's very, very carefree. They obviously attack at will, taking so many shots in the box at teams, regardless of who they are playing."

Whilst the Celtic boss is not quite as revered, the signs are there to suggest he could achieve those levels whilst operating in a similar system. He has also been on the end of plenty of praise too, although few as superlative as Cross'.

The academy manager of his Parkhead club, Chris Smith, did take to Twitter to laud the tactician:

"Having the opportunity to listen to Ange Postecoglou talk about how he wants to play football and how he wants to work with his staff and players is absolutely phenomenal! Best speaker I’ve listened to by a country mile."

This desire to micromanage the whole club only adds to the similarities.

Given that he has already won two league titles and two cups across just two seasons in Scotland, with a points-per-game average of 2.35, it is clear to see why he is so sought-after.

Should Radrizzani somehow convince him to be the man to succeed Allardyce, given his stature in the game and incredible play style, all the signs are pointing towards an exciting Bielsa repeat, where a second managerial god could soon be formed at Elland Road.