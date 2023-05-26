Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of a new manager as they seek to swiftly move on from their Arne Slot disappointment.

What's the latest on Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to The Mirror, which offered an update on a potential move to appoint Ange Postecoglou.

Whilst Slot seemed to have emerged as the frontrunner, with the Dutchman having since been ruled out of contention, it will be music to Daniel Levy's ears to hear that the Celtic boss is reportedly open to a switch should the Lilywhites come calling.

The highly ambitious nature of the Australian means such an opportunity would be hard to turn down, especially after he has arguably achieved all he can in Scotland.

As Slot has since tied himself down in Feyenoord for the foreseeable, this marks an outstanding alternative that could leave fans questioning why he was not top of the list in the first place.

Is Ange Postecoglou a good manager?

Whilst it might have been appealing to snag the title-winning Slot, it is easy to forget the fine work that Postecoglou has done in reinstating Celtic's dominance over Scottish football.

When he came in, Rangers had just ended their monopoly over the SPFL in embarrassing fashion, and they needed someone to immediately take them back to the top. However, few would have envisioned the 57-year-old would do it in such an emphatic way.

His side would lose three games in his first season, scoring 92 goals in 38 games whilst conceding just 22. This season has been arguably more impressive as they retained the trophy at a canter.

His 4-3-3 system worked wonders, and a possession-based style with high-octane pressing may be something the Spurs faithful would enjoy based on the grievances some had during Antonio Conte's reign.

Former Wales international John Hartson was quick to laud such a swift transition as they went on to reclaim the title from Rangers, suggesting that the experienced coach had been "outstanding" having "united the club". Levy will see the latter as an absolute must for his next appointment.

Even though Slot may have guided his team to silverware, they are neither the top scorers nor the best defence in their division. Both boast title pedigree, but only one had a philosophy that truly dominated.

To further emphasise this gulf in class, Postecoglou has maintained a 2.30 points-per-game average across his 111 games at the helm of Celtic. Despite being in charge of his team for just 100 games, Slot's average is 2.15 in comparison.

Whilst the Lilywhites fanbase was quick to lambast the hierarchy for their failures in securing the Feyenoord boss, and deservedly so, it has since become clear that he was merely using their interest to spur on a new contract.

They need someone wholly committed to the cause, willing to take their time and transform this sinking club back into a force to be reckoned with. Given his work in doing so at Celtic, and his reported desire to make the move happen, Postecoglou surely marks a far better alternative to Slot anyway.