Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be targeting Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and he is on their managerial shortlist, according to reports.

Which managers could Spurs appoint?

In Spurs' latest managerial mishap, chairman Daniel Levy has now relieved former interim head coach Cristian Stellini of his duties, placing Ryan Mason in temporary charge until the end of the season.

This comes after the north Londoners suffered a mighty blow in their quest to seal a top four Premier League finish, having been thumped 6-1 at Newcastle on Sunday - a new low for Spurs in an otherwise regrettable campaign overall.

Levy, who is under mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, quite simply must get Spurs' next appointment right or risk more protests and backlash from members of the fan base.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the verge of joining Chelsea, ruling him out as an option, with both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann being heavily linked in the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, the likes of Vincent Kompany (Burnley) and Arne Slot (Feyenoord) are both also under consideration despite their currently employed status.

According to The Telegraph, another tactician 'of interest' to Tottenham is Hoops manager Postecoglou, who has been hugely successful north of the border since his appointment in 2021.

The 57-year-old has won an SPFL title and two Scottish League Cups at the club but is on course to add even silverware more this year. Indeed, Celtic are currently miles in front of Rangers at the top of the league with a Scottish Cup semi-final also nearing.

His success has clearly not gone unnoticed at Tottenham with his Parkhead contract also set to expire next month as things stand.

What could Ange bring to Spurs?

While there is an argument to be made that the Scottish Premiership isn't quite on the same level as England's top tier, Postecoglou has done an exceptional job - shifting the balance of power back Celtic's way after Rangers won the title in 2021.

Called a 'really likeable' manager by former Spurs defender Alan Hutton, the coach has won nine major honours overall at club level - winning trophies at Yokohoma F. Marinos, South Melbourne FC and Brisbane Roar.

His current status as a soon-to-be free agent is also tantalising, with Celtic potentially worried that the call of Premier League football could tempt Postecoglou.

The 4-3-3 attack-minded boss, interestingly, also shares the same agent as Tottenham star Son Heung-min.