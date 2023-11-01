Tottenham losing Harry Kane could have seen Spurs completely collapse, especially with a new manager at the helm in Ange Postecoglou who had zero Premier League experience as a head coach before taking on the job.

Yet, fast forward to ten games into the new top-flight campaign, Postecoglou's appointment has been a stroke of genius with the likes of Heung-min Son stepping up to the mark more than ever to fill in for their former star man leaving for Bayern Munich.

Still unbeaten with eight wins and two draws in the league, the South Korean forward's importance has intensified for Spurs - scoring eight times in these ten flawless matches, Kane's move to Bavaria pushed now to one side.

But, the high-flying morth Londoners would be threadbare in attack if Son was to pull up with a long-term injury.

Richarlison is another option as is new summer signing Alejo Veliz, yet Spurs could have a gem in their ranks who has been with the club since 2017 and could eventually displace both the Brazilian and Argentinian as the preferred back-up option.

Richarlison's numbers this season

An unsettled figure at Spurs under previous Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte - with the Italian routinely "scolding" the ex-Everton man after he asked for more game-time per an interview with talkSPORT - the 26-year-old has been granted his wish now under new boss Postecoglou to start more matches.

It doesn't mean the goals have followed suit, however, the Brazilian attacker only netting two goals so far for Spurs in all competitions.

His overall performances haven't been anything to write home about either, a 64-minute spell last time out against Crystal Palace saw Spurs' number nine trudge off disappointed with his own display at Selhurst Park - only winning two of ten ground duels on the night via Sofascore, alongside his only shot being dragged wide.

Costing Tottenham a sizeable £60m when arriving from Everton, his five goals and seven assists in total so far for Spurs do not justify this transfer fee from 46 games played.

It could leave Postecoglou searching for other players within his group to play up top, with 21-year-old Dublin-born striker Troy Parrott tipped for greatness.

Spurs' future Richarlison replacement

Scoring one goal every 37 minutes currently out on loan in the Netherlands, Parrott is certainly one to watch from a Tottenham perspective if Richarlison continues to misfire.

A journeyman in terms of the number of clubs he's starred with on loan - Excelsior Rotterdam is his current home, with the Irishman also featuring in the EFL with Milton Keynes Dons, Millwall and more - he'll hope and pray that his time to break into the Spurs first time mould comes soon.

Postecoglou will be keeping tabs on his player whilst he's an Excelsior loanee for sure, especially with Parrott's current goalscoring exploits in the Dutch first division.

He has three goals from seven appearances for his new Rotterdam-based outfit, often scoring late on as an impact substitute.

Troy Parrott's career record Club Games Goals Assists MK Dons 47 10 7 Preston North End 34 4 0 Ipswich 18 2 0 Milwall 14 0 1 Excelsior Rotterdam 7 3 0 Tottenham U18s 15 17 3 Tottenham U21s 14 5 1 Tottenham first team 4 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

It would only take the Spurs prodigy 18 minutes against Pec Zwolle to score, the 21-year-old left unmarked from a free-kick to fire home in an unfortunate 4-2 loss.

Tottenham could do with more bodies in attack, and in Parrott, they have an energetic, clinical goalscorer who could be more than ready for a first-team berth over Richarlison if he continues to shine at senior level on loan.