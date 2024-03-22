Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has personally identified a "priority" transfer target for the club this summer.

Postecoglou influence growing at Spurs

Following his arrival from Celtic last summer, Postecoglou's influence has grown both on and off the field as supporters take to his attack-minded, high-pressing brand of football.

The feel-good factor at Spurs right now is being noticed away from N17, with the club even managing to convince Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall to U-turn on a move to Barcelona in favour of north London.

On the pitch, Tottenham are in firm contention to seal a top four place and subsequent Champions League football after a regrettable final season in charge for ex-manager Antonio Conte - who blasted the very culture of Spurs in a fiery rant to the press this time last year.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd Nottingham Forest (home) April 8th Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 27th

Postecoglou has drastically transformed the club's fortunes, and there is reason to believe the future could be very positive under the 58-year-old's guidance.

He'll also have a big part to play in Tottenham's future transfers, with technical director Johan Lange and co seeking to back the tactician as efficiently as possible whilst making sure any new arrivals are tailor-made to Postecoglou's system.

One such man, as per widespread reports over the last few months, could be Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Spurs have been repeatedly linked with a move for Gallagher since last summer, and his contract situation at Stamford Bridge has apparently alerted club officials to the possibility of doing a deal this year.

He's current terms expire in 2025, giving Chelsea the tough decision to make over whether to sell him for a handsome profit this summer or let him run down his contract if they cannot agree an extension.

According to TEAMtalk this week, a significant development has come to light, as talks over a new deal for Gallagher hit a real snag. Chelsea have apparently told the 24-year-old to lower his £150,000-per-week wage demands, or risk being sold.

This could seriously benefit Tottenham, who are apparently ready to pounce in case they do decide to part company.

Ange keen for Tottenham to sign Gallagher

As per the same source, it is believed Postecoglou is personally keen for Tottenham to jump at the chance to sign Gallagher.

The England international is a personal priority target for the Spurs head coach, but there is also a belief that Chelsea will stick to the midfielder's £50 million valuation, regardless of his current deal expiring next year.

Gallagher has been a star player for Mauricio Pochettino this season, and has been called "underrated" by members of the media for what he brings.