Tottenham Hotspur will hope to end the campaign on a high note, which may breed optimism for what Ange Postecoglou hopes is a strong transfer window in N17.

Tottenham Hotspur's potential summer transfer activity

Despite mixed feelings from supporters towards Daniel Levy, there hasn't been a total lack of spending under Ange Postecoglou. Yet, the durability of his fragmented squad has been repeatedly called into question amid a lengthy injury crisis.

After spending much of the campaign without key stars, the Premier League outfit's season now essentially relies on winning the Europa League. Domestically, Spurs have been knocked out of both cup competitions and appear destined to record a bottom-half finish in the top flight for the first time since 2008.