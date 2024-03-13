Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou thinks a "huge talent" is perfect for Spurs, which is what he's allegedly told a website's sources in private.

Spurs set mission to sign new winger for Ange

The Lilywhites are reportedly very eager to sign a new wide player this summer.

It is believed Spurs are keen to bring in a new wide player as their "major" summer signing, with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto rumoured to be among the options attracting their interest.

Postecoglou currently has Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon as wingers in his Spurs squad, but doubts surround the futures of the latter pair.

Tottenham's best-performing players this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

Dan Kilpatrick recently claimed that Solomon could leave Tottenham if they sign two attackers, which is very much a "possibility" according to the journalist, while Gil is regularly tipped to leave this summer.

Neto is perhaps one of the most exciting names to be linked, with the Portuguese enjoying quite a campaign under Gary O'Neil. Indeed, he's nearly into double figures for league assists and stands out as one of England's most in-form wingers right now.

"He’s better than [Timo] Werner. He’s better than [Brennan] Johnson. He’s better than [Giovani] Lo Celso," said pundit Paul Robinson to Tottenham News on their links to Neto.

"You could argue that he’d probably play ahead of Kulusevski. He wouldn’t play ahead of Sonny [Heung-min] or Richarlison as a striker but he is that next-level player and if Spurs are to go on and are to back Ange then to bring in a player like Neto would be a huge statement."

Also called a "huge talent" by Alan Shearer, there is little denying that he would add a different dimension to Spurs' attack.

Postecoglou privately tells sources that Neto is perfect for Tottenham

According to TEAMtalk, that sentiment is well and truly echoed by Spurs' head coach. Indeed, it is believed Postecoglou has privately told sources that £60m Neto would be a great fit for Tottenham and is said to "love" the 24-year-old.

However, the presence of other top-flight sides in the race for Neto threatens to price the Lilywhites out of a bidding war.

"He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here," said O'Neil on Neto last year.

"I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks."

"His work rate, the way he trains, playing within the shape and structure and taking information on board. He is incredibly talented and physically very gifted as well."