With sights set on creating a purple patch, Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Ange Postecoglou looks to hit form.

Tottenham were absent from duty last weekend as their opponents, Chelsea, clashed against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, so Postecoglou's side must now look to rebound from their home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers two weeks ago.

The disappointing loss means that Spurs' last run of successive league victories predates Christmas Day, though there have been positive signs and while fourth-placed Aston Villa do hold a five-point advantage in the standings, they have played an extra match.

Now, though, victory is imperative as the season nears the business end, with Postecoglou's side targetting a return to Europe's elite club competition after falling by the wayside and finishing eighth last term.

Pedro Porro, who missed out against Wolves, remains sidelined, while in-form forward Richarlison has picked up an injury and will miss several weeks of action.

With that in mind, Postecoglou might make two changes to restore winning ways.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

Guglielmo Vicario has started every Premier League match for Tottenham this season and that won't change against the Eagles.

Signed from Italian side Empoli for an initial £17m fee last summer, the 27-year-old looks the part and will be confident of reprising his star role for years to come.

2 RB - Emerson Royal

With Porro still absent, Emerson Royal will retain his spot on the right side of the backline, though the former Barcelona defender will need to improve after a rough effort last time out, picking up a 4/10 match rating by 90min.

Once hailed for being "relentless down the flank" by one-time Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, Emerson has the talent in the bag to make a real impact.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is a hulking unit of a defender and his tenacity can sometimes lead to controversy, but the Argentinian World Cup winner is one of the best in the business, truly.

As per FBref, Romero ranks among the top 11% of centre-halves across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored and shot-creating actions, the top 9% for pass completion, the top 15% for progressive passes, the top 8% for tackles, the top 13% for interceptions and the top 14% for clearances per 90.

The visitors will have a tough time against the £165k-per-week titan in north London.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven has been a revelation in the backline this season, and against Palace he will be vital in stuffing a frontline looking to impress in front of newly-appointed boss Oliver Glasner.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

Spurs slumped to defeat against Wolves two weeks ago and it's no coincidence that Destiny Udogie was absent alongside Porro, knocking the fluency off-kilter.

The Italian whiz will return and so too will the balance so crucially needed down the left flank. Despite this being his first season on the Premier League scene, the 21-year-old plays with such control and swagger that you'd be forgiven for thinking he's a cultured and seasoned veteran.

6 CM - Yves Bissouma

He has his deficiencies, namely due to a questionable disciplinary record, but Yves Bissouma is so important for Postecoglou's side and he has been utterly breathtaking in his anchoring duties at times this season.

As per Sofascore, the Malian midfielder has completed 92% of his passes across 17 Premier League fixtures throughout 2023/24, winning 61% of his ground duels, succeeding with 74% of his progressive carries up the pitch and averaging a staggering 3.2 tackles, 4.6 ball recoveries and 1.5 interceptions per match.

7 CM - Pape Matar Sarr

Pape Matar Sarr has the makings of one of Europe's superlative central midfielders, bringing energy and tenacity to his game and proving to be an irreplaceable member of the set-up.

Next to Bissouma, if he's on his a-game Palace will find a mountainous task in taking control in the centre of the park.

8 RW - Dejan Kulusevski

Scoring last time out, Dejan Kulusevski was unable to prevent his team from sliding into the losing column but he remains one of Postecoglou's most important players and has to feature from the outset.

Speaking of his qualities, Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir said this: "Dejan Kulusevski really is a special special player. Works so hard, covers every blade of grass. Hell of an engine on him, and just so much heart."

9 AM - James Maddison

James Maddison has not quite hit the same heights in a Tottenham shirt since recovering from an ankle injury in January, but his blistering start to the campaign proves his quality and he must harness it tomorrow.

The England international is one of Europe's finest playmakers and he's averaging 2.7 key passes per game in the Premier League this season. Some effort.

10 LW - Timo Werner

Timo Werner didn't start against Wolves but he will be tasked with injecting energy and electricity down the left channel tomorrow, having already supplied two assists for the outfit he joined on loan in January.

He does need to work on finding his shooting boots but the German offers much and Postecoglou will be confident that he will mesh everything together.

11 CF - Heung-min Son

Richarlison is regrettably facing a period on the sidelines after such responding recent form but fear not Spurs fans, Heung-min Son is the dealiest marksman of them all.

The club captain has scored 12 goals and supplied six assists across 22 outings in the top flight this season and will fancy his chances against a side that has eaten eight goals from 16 matches against the South Korean star.

Predicted Tottenham XI in full vs Palace: (GK) Guglielmo Vicario; (RB) Emerson Royal, (CB) Cristian Romero, (CB) Micky van de Ven, (LB) Destiny Udogie; (CM) Yves Bissouma, (CM) Pape Matar Sarr; (RW) Dejan Kulusevski, (AM) James Maddison, (LW) Timo Werner; (CF) Heung-min Son.