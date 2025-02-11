Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is apparently weighing up the possibility of firing under-pressure boss Ange Postecoglou, and the club are being privately told to appoint one particular successor for the Australian.

Tottenham told to sack Postecoglou amid torrid 2024/2025 campaign

It's been a second season to forget for Postecoglou, who's seen over half of his squad diminished by injuries to key first-team players, with his side free-falling down to an unacceptable 14th in the Premier League table.