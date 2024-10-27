Tottenham Hotspur travel to face Crystal Palace this afternoon, looking to inflict yet more pain on Oliver Glasner’s side, whilst continuing their current run of form.

The Eagles are yet to win a Premier League game this season, whilst Ange Postecoglou’s men have won two in a row in all competitions since the return to club football after the international break.

Spurs registered a 4-1 victory over London rivals last weekend, before a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night - maintaining their 100% start to the European campaign.

However, Postecoglou will be hoping to pick up another three points in the league this afternoon to keep up their hopes of securing a Champions League spot come the end of May.

If Spurs are to gain another three valuable points this afternoon, he may have to drop one first-team star to allow another to thrive at Selhurst Park.

Why James Maddison should be dropped against Palace

Midfielder James Maddison may have registered an assist in the Europa League victory in midweek, but he could find himself on the substitutes bench for this afternoon’s clash with Palace.

The Englishman was replaced at the interval by Postecoglou against West Ham last weekend, which led to Spurs managing to score three goals inside 15 minutes and secure a needed three points.

Dejan Kulusevski has operated in a more central role alongside Yves Bissouma and Maddison in recent weeks, but given Glasner’s 3-4-3 system, the Aussie could opt for a more compact and defensive trio this afternoon - with the 27-year-old possibly the man to miss out.

Undoubtedly, it would be a harsh decision for the former Leicester man to miss out from the off, but given the attacking display on show last weekend, it’s clear that they can still create endless opportunities in the final third.

One player is more than deserving of a recall, with his box-to-box qualities allowing for a perfect balance for Postecoglou in the middle of the park.

The man who could replace Maddison against Palace

Mikey Moore produced another stellar display for the club's first team in the Europa League in midweek, starting the match and showcasing his ball-carrying skills with his mazy run.

However, despite his performance, it's unlikely that he will be handed a first league start, with Timo Werner the likely choice to replace Heung-min Son should he fail to make the meeting at Selhurst.

Pape Matar Sarr was the man who replaced Maddison for the second half against the Hammers last weekend, enjoying a superb display and having an impact at both ends of the pitch.

The 22-year-old completed 100% of the passes he attempted, creating one big chance as a result of his impressive passing range.

The Senegalese talent grabbed the assist for Son’s strike, having the same offensive output as Maddison despite featuring as a deeper option than the Englishman.

Pape Sarr's stats for Spurs against West Ham Statistics Tally Minutes played 45 Touches 29 Assists 1 Passes completed 19/19 (100%) Passes into final third 3 Tackles won 2 Defensive actions 5 Duels won 4 Stats via FotMob

Sarr, who’s previously been dubbed “frightening” by talent scout Antonio Mango, also impressed defensively last weekend, winning four duels, making five defensive actions whilst winning both of his attempted tackles.

He’s progressed leaps and bounds since the appointment of Postecoglou, with the Aussie putting his trust in the youngster to flourish in the first-team and help the club achieve their goal of a top-four finish.

His display against Lopetegui’s side is evidence of what he can produce when given the opportunity, with his tenacity in all thirds of the pitch giving Postecoglou a potential selection headache - with Maddison the most likely candidate to lose his starting role this afternoon.