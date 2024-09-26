Ange Postecoglou's tenure at Celtic was one of notable highs and few lows, with the attack-minded coach having managed to combine spectacular football with a winning formula during a glittering two-year stint in charge.

One of the key facets of the 59-year-old's time at the helm was his canny recruitment, with the Greek-Aussie overseeing the signings of the likes of Jota and Matt O'Riley, in particular - two players who have since raked in roughly £25m each across the last two summer transfer windows.

In truth, there are few examples of where the one-time Yokohama boss got it wrong in the transfer market - James McCarthy notwithstanding - having fashioned a competitive and exciting squad prior to his departure last year.

One potential oversight, however, may have been the failure to keep hold of a certain Ryan Christie, with the Scotland star having shone since departing Parkhead in 2021.

Ryan Christie's record at Celtic

Plucked from Inverness Caledonian Thistle back in 2015, it wasn't until the 2018/19 season that Christie truly established himself in the first-team setup in Glasgow, having previously spent 18 months on loan at Aberdeen, where he registered 33 goals and assists in just 57 games.

The elegant left-footer continued that red-hot form upon his return to his parent club, chalking up 85 goal involvements in just over 150 games over the next few years.

That return included a particularly impressive 2019/20 campaign as the 54-cap international reached double figures for both goals and assists in the Premiership, marking himself out as the man to make the difference as the link between the midfield and the attack.

Another 22 goals and assists followed in all competitions in the following season, although that proved to be his last full campaign at the club, as he became one of many to depart, alongside the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer, during Postecoglou's first summer in charge.

Having had just a year left on his deal at the time, club legend Chris Sutton suggested that the Hoops "should be doing everything they possibly can to tie him down on a new deal", while also writing that Christie looked to be the 'perfect player' for Postecoglou's way of playing.

As it was, the talented midfielder joined Edouard and Ajer in heading down south after sealing a move to AFC Bournemouth for just £2.5m - a figure that now looks like a bargain for the Cherries considering his impact since then.

Christie's market value in 2024

Now 29, the experienced ace is not the attacking machine that he once was during his days in Glasgow, having registered just 20 goals and assists during his 124-game stint at the Vitality Stadium.

Instead, however, Christie has been repurposed by current boss Andoni Iraola as more of a deep-lying option in midfield, having been hailed by the Spaniard as the "most tactically intuitive player" in the Bournemouth squad.

Also described as a "manager's dream" by Sutton back in December, the £70k-per-week asset helped to steer his current side to a respectable 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season, showcasing his ability both in and out of possession, as illustrated by his duel-winning prowess and knack for creating chances for his teammates.

Christie's 2023/24 PL season in numbers 37 games (35 starts) 0 goals 5 assists 10 'big chances' created 1.5 key passes per game 1.4 interceptions per game 2.3 tackles per game 6.2 balls recovered per game 1.4 successful dribbles per game 47% total duels won 12.4x possession lost per game Stats via Sofascore

That importance to the south coast side has unsurprisingly been reflected by his soaring value in recent times, with Football Transfers suggesting that the midfield "maverick" - as hailed by his former boss John Hughes - could now be worth as much as £15m.

Not only does that place him higher than the £11m spent on Celtic's club record buy, Arne Engels, but it also represents a rise of 500% in relation to his initial £2.5m exit fee, showcasing that the Old Firm side did perhaps move him on far too cheaply.

Of course, Christie's contract situation at the time did not help matters, but generating a bigger fee for a player of such talent would have been the ideal scenario.

Alas, the Hoops have still thrived in the years since regardless, with the likes of O'Riley and now new man Engels - who already has four goals and assists to his name - taking on that creative mantle in Christie's place.