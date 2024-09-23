If there were any doubts over whether investing £9m into Adam Idah would be a wise move, Celtic's number nine is swiftly easing those concerns amid what has been another impressive week at Paradise.

The Republic of Ireland international first raced home to round off Wednesday night's thumping 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, prior to proving something of a rescue man after producing a quick-fire double to help see off a spirited Falkirk side on Sunday afternoon.

That latest brace against Championship opposition has now taken the 23-year-old's tally to 12 goals in just 25 games since initially joining the club on loan in January. Not bad going for a player whom Celtic and Norwich City hero, Chris Sutton, suggested was a "long way from the finished article" upon making the move to Glasgow earlier this year.

The former Carrow Road starlet has quickly won over those at Parkhead, with the same situation now occurring with the summer's other marquee signing, Arne Engels, with the promising Belgian helping to ease the blow of Matt O'Riley's long-awaited departure.

Arne Engels' start at Celtic

Football can be a cruel mistress, can't it. O'Riley, Celtic's Mr Dependable for over two years - having scored 27 goals in 124 games in total - finally secured a dream move to the Premier League this summer, only to pick up a nasty injury just nine minutes into his Brighton and Hove Albion debut.

Not only has the Denmark international endured a difficult beginning in his new surroundings, but the playmaker will also have to observe the rise of a new star in his place back in Scotland, with that man Engels beginning to establish himself in Brendan Rodgers' midfield trio.

It is, of course, early days, but the Old Firm side's record buy - who cost a reported £11m from Bundesliga side Augsburg - has already slotted in smoothly, chipping in with four goals and assists in as many games thus far.

Described as a "machine" by teammate Liam Scales, the 21-year-old is already starting to repay his hefty transfer fee, with the hope that he can continue to build on this stunning start in green and white.

Consistency over an extended period is required, however, something that a certain Cameron Carter-Vickers has shown ever since his arrival back in 2021 under Ange Postecoglou.

Carter-Vickers' market value

There's no getting away from what was a worryingly shaky start against Falkirk on Sunday, with the visitors taking a shock 2-1 lead into the break to spark fears of a stunning, surprise upset.

It is hard to imagine such a scenario having occurred had Celtic's centre-back "warrior" - as hailed by ex-Rangers man Alan Hutton - been on the field, however, with Rodgers' men simply a different outfit when Carter-Vickers starts at the heart of the defence.

The USA international was particularly imperious in midweek in European competition, recording a 95% pass accuracy rate, while also winning four of his five ground duels having been rarely troubled on the night.

Carter-Vickers's 2024/25 Premiership stats 5 games (5 starts) 115.8 touches* 93% pass accuracy 5 clean sheets 2.6 interceptions* 1.4 tackles* 3.6 balls recovered* 5.0 clearances* 71% total duels won* 7.8x possession lost* Stats via Sofascore *per game

Described as the "best defender in Scotland" by the man who brought him to the club, Postecoglou, the 26-year-old has been integral to the Hoops' latest period of dominance in Scottish football, having now made 122 appearances in all competitions to date.

Such form - which includes five successive clean sheets in the league this season - has also been paralleled by the former Tottenham Hotspur man's stunning rise in value following his eventual £6m permanent capture in 2022, with Transfermarkt now valuing him at around £12m - level with Kyogo Furuhashi as the most valuable player in the squad.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

That figure thus eclipses the £11m and £9m fees paid for Engels and Idah, respectively, further showcasing just what a bargain Carter-Vickers has truly been during his time in Glasgow to date.

Long may it continue.