Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is "targeting a major summer signing" in a key area of his Spurs squad, with Wolves winger Pedro Neto and a "unique" star among their top targets for the winger role.

Spurs chase new forward for Ange

Much has been made of the Lilywhites' more exciting style of play under Postecoglou this season, especially compared to Antonio Conte last season, but the club are believed to be plotting ways to upgrade their attack further.

There have been reports that technical director Johan Lange signing two wingers is a distinct possibility, while suggestions remain that Tottenham are in the hunt for a marquee goalscorer to finally replace star striker Harry Kane. However, as things stand, it appears that a new winger may be the more likely scenario.

Tottenham targeting winger as "major summer signing"

Indeed, according to journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Tottenham and Postecoglou are "are targeting a major summer signing" and that is believed to be in the form of a winger.

Links have surrounded Wolves winger Neto and a possible move to Spurs later this year, and this is relayed by Delaney. The Portuguese features highly on Postecoglou's list of preferred options, but it is believed that Tottenham are also targeting Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Both Eze and Neto are two of Tottenham's most coveted names to come in as a new wide forward, as per Delaney. The club are stepping up plans to bring in a fresh quality face in that area. The former, while he is more likely to join Man City at this stage, could be a very good option if Spurs do win the race for his signature.

Eze praised as standout Palace star

The Englishman, who's scored five goals and assisted one other this season, has dealt with injury problems but still managed to impress on regular occasions.

Eberechi Eze's best league games for Crystal Palace this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Palace 3-2 Sheffield United 8.96 Palace 3-2 Wolves 8.48 Palace 2-3 Everton 7.83 Palace 3-1 Brentford 7.61 Sheffield United 1-0 Palace 7.57

"His journey has been unique," said TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand. "He’s had disappointments in his academy life, released from clubs, found a new journey and a different pathway for himself. He’s got to this level and now he’s an England international.

“This kid, no disrespect to Palace, could go on and play for one of the top teams. He’s got that individual brilliance; he’s got the awareness when he’s dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into play. I speak to other players that play against him, and they say he’s such an elusive player, unpredictable in the way that he carries the ball, but also [his strength].

“If you look at the size of him, he’s got the strength and power to go with it. Again, you’ve got to get out on the pitch and you’ve got to be available.“