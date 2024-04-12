Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has personally set his sights on a 19-year-old midfielder who he thinks could challenge Rodrigo Bentancur.

Spurs targeting new midfielders ahead of summer window

The Spurs midfield could look slightly different by the start of next season. While both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have become fixtures in Postecoglou's starting elevens over the Australian's debut managerial campaign, the same certainly cannot be said of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international has actually played a lot of Premier League minutes, but the vast majority of them have come as a substitute. Hojbjerg has started just six top flight matches over 2023/2024, with reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano claiming he could leave in search of more game time.

The 28-year-old's contract also expires next year, so Spurs would surely rather sell him for a decent market price now than risk losing him for free. Bentancur is another curious case, as the Uruguayan has impressed overall during his time at N17 but also finds himself on the treatment table more often than not.

Bentancur missed 43 games across 2022/2023, mainly due to an unfortunate ACL tear, and unfortunately for him, he was sidelined again this season with torn ankle ligaments - with that injury resulting in his absence for six matches (Transfermarkt).

Supporters will be hoping that is more or less the end of Bentancur's real unluckiness when it comes to fitness, but in any case, it has been widely reported that Postecoglou's side could look to bolster their midfield options.

Tottenham are believed to hold an interest in Conor Gallagher amid his contract stand-off with Chelsea, while other names like Atalanta's Ederson are on their radar ahead of the summer window. This week, an interesting new name has now been linked.

Ange sets sights on Hugo Larsson for Tottenham

Indeed, it is believed the Lilywhites now hold a real interest in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

Hugo Larsson's best Bundesliga games for Eintracht Match Rating (via WhoScored) Eintracht 5-1 Bayern Munich 8.25 Union Berlin 0-3 Eintracht 7.93 Eintracht 2-0 FC Heidenheim 7.56 RB Leipzig 0-1 Eintracht 7.26 Eintracht 1-0 Mainz 05 6.88

The 19-year-old has burst on to the scene in Germany this season, starting 20 Bundesliga matches and impressing, which has turned the heads of elite clubs across Europe.

According to Football Transfers, Postecoglou has personally set his sights on Larsson, and the Spurs boss believes he could even challenge Bentancur for a place in the side.

Tottenham's manager is believed to be a real admirer of the Sweden international starlet and has been impressed with his performances, so much so that his side are intensifying their efforts to bring in Larsson as they emerge as the frontrunners for his signature.