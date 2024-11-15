Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou personally wants a "fantastic" Premier League player who can alternate with Pedro Porro, amid concerns surrounding the Spaniard's "inconsistent" form right now.

Tottenham's rumoured transfer plans for January

The Lilywhites and technical director Johan Lange are reportedly planning for the winter window, with a few players linked in the build up to January.

From Espanyol forward Javi Puado, whose contract expires at the end of this season, to Real Madrid's Arda Guler - there are suggestions that Spurs do have a shortlist of players in mind for when the window reopens in under two months.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Spurs are considering a January bid for Puado, as Espanyol may be inclined to sell him on the cheap, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer. Tottenham are considering a loan move for Guler as well, as his future at the Bernabeu is uncertain amid struggles for consistent game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

The north Londoners have struggled to galvanize a run of winning form this season, often securing statement results only to fall short in games they're expected to win soon afterwards.

Tottenham's wins over Man City and Aston Villa, which were followed by defeats to Galatasaray and Ipswich Town recently, sum up their current situation - with questions surrounding Postecoglou as a result.

"It would be crazy for Spurs or Postecoglou to change that and he's not going to," said Alan Shearer to Betfair (via BNC) earlier this season.

"He plays with a high line, with his full-backs going into midfield and at times the opposition will catch him out. Certainly from set-pieces, teams see a weakness. Whether that's the goalkeeper or the Tottenham set-up but he's not changing.

"Sometimes fans have to be patient because it'll work one week and maybe not so much the other. Spurs have to stick with Postecoglou, there's no doubt about it but you know as a manager and as players that you have to deliver on the pitch.

"If you don't, you'll get criticised, and at the minute Tottenham haven't had a good start to the season."

Tottenham explore January move to sign Tariq Lamptey

According to Football Transfers, Lange could help Postecoglou's cause by making a mid-season swoop for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey.

It is believed Postecoglou personally wants Lamptey as an alternative to Porro. Despite his mainstay status, the right-back has been "inconsistent" in terms of form, and having a back-up option could help to reinforce the squad as they look to tackle the rest of this season strongly.

Tottenham are competing on a trio of fronts this season, and their squad has been laid bare by injuries to key players lately. The 24-year-old is also out of contract at the end of this season, meaning Brighton could be inclined to sell in January.

"You look at Tariq Lamptey, and he's a fantastic player, a fantastic right back," said pundit Ian Wright.

"Maybe he's seeing his path to England is blocked,” Wright said on PL Stories. For me, I think that when you look at the player who kept him out of Chelsea, Reece James, and how good he is, you can understand why Lamptey might seek opportunities elsewhere."